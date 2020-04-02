RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StrideBio, Inc., a leading developer of novel adeno-associated viral (AAV) based gene therapies, today announced the appointment of Maritza McIntyre, Ph.D., as Chief Development Officer. In this newly created role, Dr. McIntyre will oversee the translational development of StrideBio's research-stage gene therapy programs, including Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling preclinical studies, assay development, regulatory filings and interactions, and initiation of early clinical studies. Both independently and in collaboration with key partners, StrideBio is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic programs that utilize novel engineered AAV capsids discovered in-house that can improve potency, evade neutralizing antibodies and enhance specific tropism to tissues critical for efficacy.
Dr. McIntyre is a virologist with over 20 years of experience in the development, evaluation and regulation of gene therapy, biological and small molecule products. Prior to joining StrideBio, she served as President of Advanced Therapy Partners, Executive Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Product Development and Gene Therapy Clinical Project Lead at Bamboo Therapeutics, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at REGENXBIO, and Chief of the Gene Therapy Branch at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), among other notable industry leadership roles. Dr. McIntyre is a member of the Boards of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) and GenSight Biologics. She holds a Ph.D. in Virology from the University of Chicago and B.S. in Biology from Wayne State University.
"We are delighted to have Dr. McIntyre join the StrideBio team as Chief Development Officer," said Sapan Shah, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer. "She brings an incredible depth of expertise in translational development to StrideBio, drawing on her time at FDA as well as working with numerous companies in the gene therapy space as an executive, advisor and Board member. Dr. McIntyre's appointment reflects StrideBio's focus on building the internal capabilities necessary to become a fully integrated gene therapy company and bring innovative therapies to patients with rare diseases and beyond."
"I am very excited to be joining StrideBio, having previously worked with the founders and followed the company's progress," said Dr. McIntyre. "StrideBio has developed a strong and innovative platform to engineer novel AAV capsids in order to improve upon naturally occurring AAV serotypes which, together with in-house manufacturing capabilities, has positioned the company to be a leader in advancing AAV-based gene therapies. StrideBio's platform has been validated by recent partnerships and a growing pipeline of therapeutic programs, which are testaments to the company's future promise. I look forward to leading StrideBio's programs through this next phase of translational development and into the clinic."
About StrideBio, Inc.
StrideBio is a gene therapy company focused on creating and developing novel adeno-associated viral (AAV) therapies to expand the treatment-eligible population and improve outcomes for patients with serious monogenic rare diseases and beyond. Our STRucture Inspired DEsign approach generates unique and differentiated AAV capsids with improved characteristics including potency, tissue tropism, manufacturability and evasion of pre-existing antibodies. Combined with our wholly owned proprietary cell-line in-house manufacturing capability, the company is positioned to rapidly advance best-in-class genetic medicines. StrideBio is based in a state-of-the-art 24,000-square-foot facility in Research Triangle Park, N.C., which houses the company's offices, research labs and AAV manufacturing facilities. Current investors include Hatteras Venture Partners, Takeda Ventures, UCB Ventures and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. For more information, please visit www.stridebio.com.
