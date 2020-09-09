ATLANTA, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Strong growth continues as Infusion is pleased to welcome Dan Marks to the team. Infusion helps community banks and credit unions increase profits by driving growth in loans and deposits through digital marketing strategies. Infusion has seen significant client growth over the past 18 months and this expansion of the executive ranks is the latest step the company is taking to ensure it is properly positioned for sustained momentum.
Dan has over 20 years of experience helping financial services companies grow profitably by applying data-driven and digital strategies. Prior accomplishments include originating over five million accounts, boosting retention through mining and applying voice of the client data, originating over $3 billion of new balances, leading client experience workstreams for multiple banking and wealth management acquisitions resulting in billions in asset growth, using marketing automation and CRM to accelerate lead generation and revenue, digital marketing to accelerate online account origination, using advanced statical modeling and machine learning to unlock growth opportunities, creating a video that landed on Adweek's top 10 viral videos list, and using research and data to drive comprehensive brand strategies such as launching a new enterprise brand across over 230 locations.
Dan joins Infusion after serving for five years as Chief Marketing Officer at Hancock Whitney where assets increased from $22 billion to over $30 billion during his tenure. Other relevant experience includes a progression of roles at First Horizon including five years as Chief Marketing Officer, head of financial services marketing for a national retailer, and an early stint at Vention in analyst/client services roles. He has a B.S. in Accounting from Belhaven University and a Master of Business Administration from Vanderbilt University. Dan is frequently asked to speak live or digitally on data-driven strategy, digital, and financial services marketing all over the world and has contributed to numerous articles and books. His leadership has been recognized at the national CMO Awards and as a national "Top 100 Marketing Leader."
"We are thrilled to have Dan join the team. From working with Dan in the industry over the years, I know his passion for strategic marketing. His deep experience and overall relationship-based approach will be a huge benefit to our clients and the team. We consider it a real coup that Dan will be joining us on our growth journey," says Tim Keith, CEO of Infusion.
Dan will be leading engagements and responsible for overall client strategy for a segment of Infusion's business and reporting to Tim Keith. He is based in Atlanta.
Media Contacts:
Tim Keith, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 901-277-2288
email: tim@infusionmarketinggroup.com
Dan Marks, Partner & Executive Vice President
Phone: 678-453-6433
email: dan.marks@infusionmarketinggroup.com
Related Images
dan-marks.jpeg
Dan Marks
Marks joins Infusion as Partner & EVP
Related Links