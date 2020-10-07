- Q2 Revenue +4.8% QoQ in CC, +7.2% in USD, +4.7% in INR - Growth led by BFSI (+6.2% QoQ) and Retail (+8.8% QoQ) - Salary Increases to be Rolled Out, Effective October 1st - Industry-leading Operating Margin at 26.2%* - Very Strong Deal Closures: Total Contract Value of $8.6 Bn - Board Announces $2.18 Bn buyback