TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
American Honda
Honda
Acura
Total
Cars
Trucks
Total
Cars
Trucks
Total
Cars
Trucks
Q3
388,433
156,266
232,167
39,664
10,047
29,617
348,769
146,219
202,550
-9.5%
-17.6%
-3.1%
+1.6%
+3.9%
+0.8%
-10.6%
-18.8%
-3.1%
Total
Cars
Trucks
Total
Cars
Trucks
Total
Cars
Trucks
Sept.
127,058
50,819
76,239
12,941
3,357
9,584
114,117
47,462
66,655
+11.5%
+1%
+19.9%
+16.6%
+16.5%
+16.6%
+11%
0%
+20.4%
"September marks a high-water mark for Honda sales this year with double-digit gains and our first month in positive territory since the pandemic began," said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations at American Honda. "Powered by the strong performance of our Honda and Acura SUV lineups, we've been building momentum throughout the third quarter and early indications from dealers and customers are that the just-released 2021 Acura TLX is a real winner. So we're optimistic for a strong close to 2020."
BRAND REPORT
Sales Highlights
Notes
Honda trucks enjoyed a strong summer in the 3rd quarter of 2020, capped off by a record September with sales increases across the lineup.
Civic is on track for its fifth straight year as the retail #1 car in America and its 10th straight year as the retail #1 compact car.
• CR-V set a new September record, climbing 29.6% on total sales of 33,572, while CR-V Hybrid recorded its best month as sales topped 3,200.
• Passport set a new September record, jumping 48.1% on sales of 4,281.
• Pilot, Ridgeline and Odyssey also gained positive momentum in Q3.
• Civic sales were strong, posting its best quarter of 2020, despite limited supplies of the Civic Hatchback.
BRAND REPORT
Sales Highlights
Notes
Acura's stellar SUV lineup continue in a starring role for the brand in September, helping it net a double-digit gain for the month.
The all-new 2021 TLX is arriving at dealers now as the quickest, best-handling and most well-appointed sedan in Acura's 35-year history.
• Robust MDX sales of 4,920 brought a 28.4% gain for the month.
• RDX sales gained 6.4% in September, with 4,664 deliveries.
RDX was the first core model based on Acura's Precision Crafted Performance DNA. It's now the retail best-selling compact luxury SUV and third-best selling luxury model overall.
• ILX continued to serve as an important gateway to the Acura brand in Q3, posting a 27.7% increase in September.
American Honda Vehicle Sales for September 2020
Month-to-Date
Year-to-Date
September
September
DSR** %
MoM %
September
September
DSR** %
YoY %
American Honda Total
127,058
113,925
2.6%
11.5%
980,720
1,206,209
-19.0%
-18.7%
Total Car Sales
50,819
50,340
-7.1%
1.0%
410,776
545,984
-25.1%
-24.8%
Total Truck Sales
76,239
63,585
10.3%
19.9%
569,944
660,225
-14.0%
-13.7%
Honda
Total Car Sales
47,462
47,459
-8.0%
0.0%
385,463
515,360
-25.5%
-25.2%
Honda
Total Truck Sales
66,655
55,368
10.8%
20.4%
499,603
578,036
-13.9%
-13.6%
Acura
Total Car Sales
3,357
2,881
7.2%
16.5%
25,313
30,624
-17.7%
-17.3%
Acura
Total Truck Sales
9,584
8,217
7.3%
16.6%
70,341
82,189
-14.8%
-14.4%
* Total Domestic Car Sales
47,233
44,797
-3.0%
5.4%
365,657
460,145
-20.9%
-20.5%
Domestic
Car
Honda Division
43,998
41,962
-3.5%
4.9%
341,120
430,320
-21.1%
-20.7%
Acura Division
3,235
2,835
5.0%
14.1%
24,537
29,825
-18.1%
-17.7%
* Total Domestic Truck Sales
76,237
62,643
12.0%
21.7%
569,302
640,068
-11.4%
-11.1%
Domestic
Truck
Honda Division
66,653
54,426
12.7%
22.5%
498,961
557,879
-10.9%
-10.6%
Acura Division
9,584
8,217
7.3%
16.6%
70,341
82,189
-14.8%
-14.4%
Total Import Car Sales
3,586
5,543
-40.5%
-35.3%
45,119
85,839
-47.7%
-47.4%
Import
Car
Honda Division
3,464
5,497
-42.0%
-37.0%
44,343
85,040
-48.1%
-47.9%
Acura Division
122
46
144.0%
165.2%
776
799
-3.3%
-2.9%
Total Import Truck Sales
2
942
-99.8%
-99.8%
642
20,157
-96.8%
-96.8%
Import
Truck
Honda Division
2
942
-99.8%
-99.8%
642
20,157
-96.8%
-96.8%
Acura Division
0
0
0.0%
0.0%
0
0
0.0%
0.0%
MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION
Honda Division Total
114,117
102,827
2.1%
11.0%
885,066
1,093,396
-19.4%
-19.1%
Honda
Car
ACCORD
20,149
20,326
-8.8%
-0.9%
145,291
204,463
-29.2%
-28.9%
CIVIC
22,371
22,337
-7.9%
0.2%
200,941
255,484
-21.7%
-21.3%
CLARITY
354
548
-40.6%
-35.4%
2,598
9,359
-72.4%
-72.2%
CR-Z
0
0
0.0%
0.0%
1
2
-50.2%
-50.0%
FIT
3,116
2,707
5.9%
15.1%
24,388
27,268
-11.0%
-10.6%
INSIGHT
1,472
1,541
-12.1%
-4.5%
12,244
18,784
-35.1%
-34.8%
Car
Truck
CR-V
33,572
25,904
19.2%
29.6%
237,334
280,739
-15.8%
-15.5%
HR-V
7,560
7,528
-7.6%
0.4%
61,799
70,314
-12.5%
-12.1%
ODYSSEY
7,844
7,457
-3.2%
5.2%
59,691
74,258
-20.0%
-19.6%
PASSPORT
4,281
2,890
36.3%
48.1%
27,665
25,123
9.6%
10.1%
PILOT
10,643
9,262
5.7%
14.9%
90,002
103,969
-13.8%
-13.4%
RIDGELINE
2,755
2,327
8.9%
18.4%
23,112
23,633
-2.6%
-2.2%
Truck
Acura Division Total
12,941
11,098
7.3%
16.6%
95,654
112,813
-15.6%
-15.2%
Acura
Car
ILX
1,377
1,078
17.5%
27.7%
9,333
10,697
-13.1%
-12.8%
NSX
10
16
-42.5%
-37.5%
83
202
-59.1%
-58.9%
RLX / RL
122
46
144.0%
165.2%
776
799
-3.3%
-2.9%
TLX
1,848
1,741
-2.3%
6.1%
15,121
18,926
-20.5%
-20.1%
Car
Truck
MDX
4,920
3,833
18.1%
28.4%
32,553
37,231
-12.9%
-12.6%
RDX
4,664
4,384
-2.1%
6.4%
37,788
44,958
-16.3%
-15.9%
Truck
Selling Days
25
23
230
229
**** Electrified Vehicles
7,161
4,028
63.6%
77.8%
42,874
48,124
-11.3%
-10.9%
* Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts
*** Memo line items are included in the respective model total
**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.