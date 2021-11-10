PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StrongBox Data Solutions (SBDS), the leading provider of autonomous large-scale data management and archive solutions, will showcase its latest version of StrongLink (V3.2), the solution designed specifically for high-performance, demanding environments that customer organizations are searching for at Supercomputing 2021 (SC21).
SBDS will demonstrate several new features of its flagship release of StrongLink 3.2, including features ideal for HPC and large data storage environments such as a highly scalable platform and workflow engine that is capable of managing up to hundreds of PBs of files and moving unstructured data files at up to 2PBs per day between disk and LTO Tape. In addition, SBDS will demonstrate an optimized search engine to create complex queries easily and a CLI tool optimized for use within HPC, research environments and scientific workflows.
The company will also highlight StrongLink's proven ability to reduce cost and complexity in multi-vendor storage environments and improve data management efficiency across large heterogeneous and demanding environments such as high-performance computing (HPC).
Learn more about a new data assessment tool to help organizations reduce data management costs by matching their data environment to a data management solution that is ideally suited for their workflows.
SBDS will have several executives at the show. Reserve a meeting time to connect personally or stop by Booth 305 anytime during exhibition hours.
- When: November 15-18, 2021
- Where: Supercomputing 2021, Booth 305, America's Center, St. Louis, Missouri
About StrongBox Data Solutions
StrongBox Data Solutions (SBDS) is a worldwide leader in intelligent data management and archiving, servicing the world's most demanding data environments, with over 12 years of experience in virtualizing data workflows between tape and disk. SBDS' flagship StrongLink autonomous data management software is a vendor-neutral solution designed to automate data management across otherwise incompatible storage types, including flash, disk, tape and cloud storage for data environments at any scale.
