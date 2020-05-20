OAKLAND, Calif., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StructionSite, Inc., provider of intelligent project tracking that uses imagery captured during site documentation, and ENR Top 10–ranked DPR Construction, have entered into an enterprise partnership agreement to implement StructionSite throughout the organization. As one of the nation's leading technical builders specializing in complex and sustainable projects, DPR intends to make StructionSite available to its projects for site documentation using 360-degree photos, video, and project tracking with SmartTrack to assist in keeping team members up-to-date on the status of their projects.
DPR Construction's dedication to efficiency and delivering predictable outcomes for customers is paramount. In order to deliver high-quality projects for their customers, an asset to their work is the robust use of technology. By enabling the use of 360-degree imagery to capture jobsites during the COVID-19 pandemic, DPR was able to keep customers up-to-date on the real-time status of their projects, while keeping access limited to critical staff members and to ensure safety and compliance, specifically for inspections.
"StructionSite has been an invaluable solution for many DPR projects, especially during the COVID crisis. It has really helped those crews quickly document projects."
- Kaushal Diwan, Innovation Leader, DPR Construction
"We were recently asked to upsize three pass-through cabinets in a location where rework could have big cost and schedule ramifications, especially when ICRA protocols have been implemented. I was able to access StructionSite and pull down the images of the walls taken prior to drywall and devise a game plan to modify the openings without disruption to any of the finishes or doing any exploratory demo."
- James Boissier, Self-Perform Drywall Project Manager, DPR Construction
DPR has provided customer insight to the StructionSite founders since 2016. Receiving influential feedback about the product and its application in the field, in addition to the future roadmap, has been critical to the StructionSite team and the success of the partnership long term. While using the tool for their complex projects, the team at DPR has exposed some of the most optimal uses of the product for keeping team members aligned and providing additional layers of transparency for projects.
"DPR has been one of our earliest supporters since the founding of our company, and they've provided us with invaluable insights over the years as we continue to cater our product to the needs of a wide variety of project staff. We've enjoyed working with the team to push the boundaries of the ROI of our products beyond what we previously thought was possible. We're excited to now work with DPR on a company-wide level to realize the full potential of reality capture and AI!"
- Philip Lorenzo, Co-founder/Chief Product Officer
About DPR Construction
DPR Construction is a forward-thinking global general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for advanced technology/mission-critical, life sciences, healthcare, higher education, and commercial markets. Founded in 1990, DPR is a privately held, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world, making it one of the largest U.S.-based general contractors and a great story of entrepreneurial success. For more information, visit http://www.dpr.com.
About StructionSite
StructionSite is a smarter, easier way to document the progress of your jobsites. Using our iOS or Android application, walk the jobsite recording 360° videos and our AI-powered algorithms place them on the project drawing for you. Our automated site capture tool translates daily project updates into actionable insights and valuable data for your team. With StructionSite, you'll be able to reduce rework, increase your efficiency, and minimize risk on all of your projects.