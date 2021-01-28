CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- STS (Strategic Talent Solutions) founded in 2004, is pleased to announce Brian Juncker, PhD and Ben Fearing, PhD, as the Owners and Managers of this Chicago-based talent management consulting firm. Their leadership of the firm also heralds the launch of a comprehensive rebranding effort, featuring a new STS logo and website (http://www.stsconsulting.com).
Both Brian and Ben joined STS more than a decade ago, became partners in 2016, and as they recognized their mutual passion for creating lasting impact that drives business results, they stepped into ownership and took on the shared management responsibilities.
"Our principled focus on aligning our client's talent and business strategies informs absolutely all of our consulting work," says Brian Juncker. "This time-honored orientation and approach allows us to forge enduring partnerships with our clients who rely on our pragmatism, our wisdom, and our impact on the effectiveness of their leaders and the performance of their business."
"Brian and I are honored to carry STS forward in the next chapter for the firm. We are building upon a strong foundation that includes an excellent team and amazing clients," says Ben Fearing. "Our impact as managers is not about fundamentally changing STS, but rather to ensure the firm continues on the path towards excellence in all that we do."
While STS holds true to the timeless principles of its founder, Ed Gubman, author of the thought-leading book, The Talent Solution, the time to refresh the brand has arrived. STS is proud to reveal its new logo illustrating the firm's belief in the importance of aligning talent with business strategies, forging trusted partnerships with our clients, and collaborating closely across our team of consultants and staff.
The new website prominently showcases our team and services while also bringing focus to the STS leadership model, The Five Disciplines of Leaders. This framework provides a practical yet powerful way for leaders to think about the work they need to do to achieve exceptional results for their organizations. At the heart of the Five Disciplines is the creation and skilled implementation of a credible strategy that guides leaders in their approach to mobilizing stakeholders, building and developing winning teams, driving results, and evolving their strategic plan.
STS is a Chicago-based, talent management consulting firm. Since our founding in 2004, we have distinguished ourselves as business astute and organizationally savvy consultants who drive meaningful business results for our clients. Our work focuses on the central idea that we must align our client's talent strategy with their business strategy to deliver high levels of impact and value. We use The Five Disciplines of Leaders framework to ground our perspective and fortify our services. http://www.stsconsulting.com
