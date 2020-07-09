NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parlux Holdings Inc. announces the appointment of Stuart Neuman as the Senior Vice President, Business Strategy and Planning for Quality Fragrance Group (QFG), a division of Parlux Holdings Inc., effective immediately. Neuman will be responsible for expanding the company's fragrance portfolio and retail footprint, while implementing growth strategies to further realize QFG's vision and competitive advantage. In this newly created position, he will report directly to Stephen Nussdorf, Executive Chairman of Parlux Holdings, Inc.
"Stuart is a beauty industry leader with a proven track record of achieving revenue growth, driving business development and introducing prestige product assortments to engage consumers," comments Nussdorf. He continues, "We look forward to Stuart bringing his strategic insights and industry relationships to the team as we continue to expand our Company profile and the QFG portfolio."
With over 30 years in the beauty business, Neuman brings a wealth of experience, long-standing relationships and an innovative merchandising approach to the company. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Century 21 Department Store's Cosmetic and Fragrance Division where he was responsible for enhancing their product offerings with renowned international designer fragrance brands. Previously, he held key management positions at Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor department stores.
Neuman states, "There is tremendous opportunity to leverage the company's brand portfolio, expand distribution, while forging new business partnerships." He continues, "I look forward to working with the QFG team on creating exciting programs and further reinforcing our competitive edge."
ABOUT PARLUX FRAGRANCES, LTD.
Parlux LTD, a leading global beauty company, designs, manufactures, markets and distributes prestige fragrances and related products since 1987. It is ranked among the Top 100 Cosmetic and Fragrance companies globally and holds the licenses for notable fragrance brands including: Tommy Bahama, Vince Camuto, Pierre Cardin, Kenneth Cole, Paris Hilton, Sofia Vergara and Jason Wu, among others.
Parlux LTD is a wholly owned subsidiary of Parlux Holdings, Inc., an independent national, vertically integrated wholesale distributor of fragrances and related products.