BALTIMORE, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Addison Palmer, RLA, LEED AP®, operations manager of STV's Buildings & Facilities (B&F) Division in Baltimore, has been promoted to STV vice president.
Palmer joined STV in 1997 and has been an instrumental leader in the development of Baltimore on initiatives such as the public infrastructure design for the Port Covington redevelopment, one of the largest urban redevelopment projects on the East Coast. Other significant projects from Palmer's career include the Uplands Redevelopment and 414 Light Street Mixed-Use Development, for which STV provided planning, civil engineering, landscape design, and construction administration services; and the Under Armour Corporate Headquarters master plan, for which STV provided planning and civil engineering services that culminated in a master plan approved by Baltimore City's Planning Commission.
As vice president, Palmer will continue to serve as operations manager for B&F in Baltimore as well as the recently added responsibility for the Virginia Beach office as the operations manager for the Mid-Atlantic Region.
Palmer serves on the board of directors of the Center for Watershed Protection, a national water quality policy advocacy organization. He is an active member of the American Society of Landscape Architects and the Urban Land Institute.
A registered landscape architect, Palmer earned his Bachelor of Science in landscape architecture from Pennsylvania State University and his master's in urban and regional planning from Virginia Tech.
