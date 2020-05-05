NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samir Eid, P.E., leader of STV's long-standing and successful capital improvement program for New York City's School Construction Authority (NYCSCA), has been promoted to senior vice president.
As program director, Eid has led every facet of STV's portion of NYCSCA's $500 million Capital Improvement Program. This program focuses on capacity and capital investment projects throughout all five New York City boroughs, including exterior masonry repair; roof, parapet, and window replacements; heating plant and electrical upgrades; and countless other improvements.
As a result of his success, Eid has recently been tasked with a similar role for the New York City Housing Authority. Other major clients that Eid has supported include New York State Office of General Services, Dormitory Authority of the State of New York, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, and American Airlines.
"Samir has led STV's relationship with the SCA Capital Improvement Program for more than a decade," said Jon Miller, AIA, LEED®AP, executive vice president in STV's Buildings & Facilities Division. "He has built a dedicated and loyal staff, and we are confident he will continue to provide a similarly high level of service to our clients in his new role as senior vice president."
Eid, who has more than 35 years of experience on both building and infrastructure programs, earned his bachelor's degree in civil engineering and public works/structural engineering from St. Joseph University in Lebanon and his master's degree in civil engineering and construction engineering/construction management from New Jersey Institute of Technology. He is a registered professional engineer in New York.
