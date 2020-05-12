DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shamarukh Billah, P.E., LEED AP® BD+C, recently named chief civil engineer in STV's Buildings and Facilities (B&F) Division, has been promoted to vice president.
Billah has more than 20 years of experience in site development, water resource engineering, and infrastructure design. Projects currently under her management include several specialized facilities for the U.S. Department of Agriculture as well as multiple task-order assignments for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. She also has provided civil engineering and other design services for various projects within the higher education, K-12, industrial, energy, and health and sciences market areas.
As vice president and leader of the division's civil engineering practice, Billah's responsibilities have been expanded to include oversight of civil engineering design work across STV's entire portfolio of public and private sector building projects, She is based in STV's Douglassville, PA office.
Billah earned her bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Villanova University. She is a LEED Accredited Professional and is a registered professional engineer in 10 states, including New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and the District of Columbia.
