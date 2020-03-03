Subaru of America, Inc. Reports Best-ever February Sales

CAMDEN, N.J., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
- Best February ever – monthly sales increase 5.3 percent over February 2019
- Best February ever for Forester
- 72 consecutive months of more than 10,000 Outbacks sold
- 79 consecutive months of more than 10,000 Foresters sold
Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 51,695 vehicle sales for February 2020, a 5.3 percent increase compared to February 2019, and the best February in the history of the company. The automaker also reported year-to-date sales of 97,980, a 3.8 percent gain compared to the same period in 2019.
February marked the 72nd consecutive month of 40,000+ vehicle sales for the automaker. Forester achieved its best February ever with 16,458 vehicle sales. Outback posted a 2.7 percent increase, while Crosstrek posted a 0.4 percent increase compared to February 2019. Also in February, Subaru announced that its 2020 vehicle lineup offers four TOP SAFETY PICK+ and five TOP SAFETY PICK awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).
"In closing out February, we proudly reflect on another month of strong sales growth, continuing the momentum we began the year on," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, Inc. "Helping us maintain that sales momentum, and as a company that prides itself on its safety and value, we are proud to have received nine awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) for our MY2020 vehicle lineup. Subaru is now tied for the most total IIHS awards earned by any individual brand for 2020."
"We are pleased to count February as another win in an increasingly competitive marketplace," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "Thanks to the exceptional efforts of our retailers, our award-winning cars and SUVs continue to set monthly records."
Carline
Feb-20
Feb-19
% Chg
Feb-20
Feb-19
% Chg
MTD
MTD
MTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
Forester
16,458
13,133
25.3%
29,667
26,451
12.2%
Impreza
3,916
4,291
-8.7%
7,894
8,474
-6.8%
WRX/STI
1,787
1,987
-10.1%
3,186
3,738
-14.8%
Ascent
5,982
6,160
-2.9%
11,588
11,141
4.0%
Legacy
2,434
2,683
-9.3%
4,905
5,086
-3.6%
Outback
12,665
12,328
2.7%
24,044
23,269
3.3%
BRZ
166
242
-31.4%
278
501
-44.5%
Crosstrek
8,287
8,257
0.4%
16,418
16,493
-0.5%
TOTAL
51,695
49,081
5.3%
97,980
95,153
3.0%
About Subaru of America, Inc.
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $165 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
