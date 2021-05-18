WASHINGTON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ordway, the billing and revenue automation platform for scaling companies, announced today that Subbu Venkiteswaran joined its executive team as the new Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering. Subbu has over 30 years of experience developing business applications at some of the world's most respected software vendors, technology consultancies, and financial institutions.
Prior to Ordway, Subbu was the Senior Vice President of Engineering for Applications at Apttus, a leader in the Quote-to-Cash (QTC) market that recently merged with Conga. As the fifth employee at Apttus, he helped the company grow from its initial stages to a $2B market-leader servicing hundreds of the world's largest organizations. Earlier in his career Subbu worked in various software engineering and technical project management roles at Tata Consulting Services, Bank of America, and Nextance.
As Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering, Subbu will have responsibility for the product management, engineering, information technology, security, and compliance functions at Ordway. His priorities will be growing the organization to add technical depth in functions such as business intelligence and ERP integration as well as domain expertise in areas such as payment processing, revenue recognition, and accounts receivable processes.
"Subbu brings a wealth of relevant product and technical expertise to Ordway, from his decades of building middle office and financial applications at leading technology providers," said Sameer Gulati, Founder and CEO of Ordway. "We are thrilled to have him leading our global team, as we continue to disrupt the order-to-revenue market with a platform that eliminates all the complexities of traditional billing systems."
About Ordway
Ordway is redefining how growing businesses approach sales-to-finance operations via its billing and revenue automation platform. Built by a team that helped design much of the world's cloud-based financial billing and ERP systems, Ordway modernizes the end-to-end sales-to-finance process. It eliminates the need for error-prone spreadsheets and manual accuracy checks during the monthly close process to ensure compliance with GAAP & IFRS. Designed with the flexibility that today's customers demand, and optimized to guide organizations during their growth phase, Ordway smartly manages a business' most complex customers. Explore the platform at http://www.ordwaylabs.com.
