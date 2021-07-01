LAS VEGAS, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Subnation Media, an entertainment holding company focused on the culture of gaming and lifestyle of esports, announced today the first annual Players Symposium in partnership with financial wellness firm Seiler Financial Education Consultants™. This three-day invitation-only conference presented by Voyager Digital will take place at the Strip's newest property Resorts World Las Vegas, and will host 100 NFL players from July 6 through July 9.
The Players Symposium is designed to enhance professional athletes' business acumen by exploring wealth-building strategies across various industries, as well as providing marketing and branding workshops. Today's athletes are routinely presented with diverse business opportunities and the Symposium does a deep-dive into these industries, from the traditional to the bleeding-edge.
"Whether it be requesting their salaries in cryptocurrency, launching esports teams or participating in health and wellness start ups, professional athletes are expanding their purview and getting involved with innovative business ventures off the field," said Doug Scott, Co-Founder and Chief Managing Director of Subnation. "We created the Players Symposium to educate athletes on what's new and next, while exposing them to the companies and entrepreneurs that are disrupting the tech, media and entertainment world."
Supporting the inaugural Players Symposium are sponsors Alienware, The Ben Moss Group, Dreamseat, Eleve Health, and Voyager.
"Voyager is proud to support the first Players Symposium to help educate these outstanding pro athletes about one of today's most extraordinary wealth-building vehicles, cryptocurrency," said Stephen Ehrlich, Voyager's Co-founder and CEO. "Voyager is the ideal digital asset platform to help these athletes meet and exceed part of their long-term financial goals with crypto. With over 60 digital assets, interest offerings as high as 10%, and an easy-to-use app, Voyager is the crypto platform for champions!"
The symposium features thought leaders from various businesses and industries, including personal branding, cryptocurrency, venture capital, real estate, entrepreneurship, monetizing social media, and gaming and esports. High-profile speakers and guests include the NFL's Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who just launched his own esports team and lifestyle brand, Trench Made Gaming, and Los Angeles Chargers Running Back and Gridiron Gaming Group Founder Austin Ekeler will discuss the rapidly growing business of gaming and esports. In addition, the Players Symposium will host a star-studded esports tournament, giving pro athletes the chance to compete for $50,000 in an intense 16-team bracket.
About Subnation Media
Subnation Media is a gaming and esports media holding company that develops, produces and manages lifestyle content, immersive experiences, and original properties that influence today's culture. With a diverse team of industry experts, marketing professionals and innovative creators, the Company builds engaging programming that appeals to billions of gamers worldwide while collaborating with clients to establish an authentic voice and purposeful presence within the gaming community. For more information, visit http://www.subnationmedia.gg or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About Voyager Digital Ltd.
Voyager Digital provides retail and institutional investors with a seamless solution to invest and trade in cryptocurrency assets. The Voyager Platform provides customers with competitive price execution through its smart order router together with a custody solution on a wide choice of popular cryptocurrency assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed up to bring a better, more transparent, and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information.
