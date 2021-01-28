LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Subnation Media, an entertainment holding company focused on the culture of gaming and lifestyle of esports, today announced it is taking an equity interest in the #1 ranked Fortnite team, XTRA Gaming. The marketing and media company will advise and spearhead brand partnerships, content initiatives, marketing, and merchandising for XTRA as it transforms into a premium lifestyle brand for the gaming community.
"We are excited to welcome Manny and the incredible group of gamers and creators at XTRA Gaming to our Subnation family," said Seven Volpone, Co-founder and CEO of Subnation Media. "The combination of XTRA's top-ranked esports team and Subnation's global curation and brand building leadership showcases our commitment to delivering a multifaceted, digital-to-physical approach that will elevate the team, accelerate the company's growth as a lifestyle brand and compliment our gamers-first philosophy."
XTRA Gaming was founded by University of Miami Law school student Manny Vieites in January 2018, and has since built a diverse team of top gaming creators, streamers, and Fortnite champions like Reet, Mero, Illest and Furious, who have amassed millions of followers across platforms. Per the terms of the deal, Subnation will now bring the team in-house to help accelerate the growth of the business. Manny will also join Subnation as Director of Esports and Competitive Player Integrations and will be responsible for accelerating the esports division of the business.
"One of the special things about XTRA Gaming is that we started out as friends and grew our family by opening our arms to passionate, but relatively unknown gamers," said Manny Vieites, Founder & CEO of XTRA Gaming and Director of Esports at Subnation. "Now that our team has millions of loyal fans and supporters, we have plans to expand beyond Fortnite and compete in additional titles such as Call of Duty, Rocket League, and Valorant. Aside from competitive gaming, we are building a lifestyle brand with Subnation by bringing the culture of esports, music and fashion to life. It's been a long road and it's exciting to see it all come together."
Subnation has a history of developing and implementing holistic esports and lifestyle strategies for organizations, including a recent partnership with Atari Hotels and The Beverly Hilton. Additionally, flagship industry events like E3 and DreamHack have tapped Subnation as their official cultural partner, where the company delivered award-winning experiential activations for brands such as Volkswagen, Marvel, Amazon Games, Red Hat and L'Oreal. Subnation also advises local sports authorities and government bureaus like Visit Raleigh and the City of Kissimmee, on building viable gaming and esports ecosystems that support a diverse range of events and tournaments, unlocking millions in economic impact.
About Subnation Media
Subnation Media is a gaming and esports media holding company that develops, produces and manages lifestyle content, immersive experiences, and original properties that influence today's culture. With a diverse team of industry experts, marketing professionals and innovative creators, we build engaging programming that appeals to over 3 billion gamers worldwide while collaborating with clients to establish an authentic voice and purposeful presence within the gaming community.
About XTRA Gaming
Founded in early 2018 by gamers for gamers, XTRA Gaming is a professional esports organization and lifestyle brand. Composed of influencers, professional gamers and streamers, XTRA Gaming is one of the most successful up and coming organizations in the industry. From leagues and tournaments to sponsored events and original content, XTRA Gaming offers brand partners unique sponsorship and endorsement opportunities with its talent. The company continues to recruit and develop the next wave of industry professionals while our esports athletes do what they do best, win championships.
