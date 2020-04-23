SP_lozenge_185__1_Logo.jpg

Suburban Propane Logo (PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.)

 By Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

WHIPPANY, N.J., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity, today announced that its Board of Supervisors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.60 per Common Unit for the three months ended March 28, 2020. This quarterly distribution rate equates to an annualized rate of $2.40 per Common Unit. The distribution is payable on May 12, 2020 to Common Unitholders of record as of May 5, 2020.

Nominees are hereby notified that there is a withholding requirement at the highest applicable effective tax rates for foreign partners from the cash distribution under Section 1446 of the Internal Revenue Code.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly-traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1.0 million residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations in 41 states.

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.