MELBOURNE, Fla., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Succession Link is pleased to announce its partnership with InCap Group to serve members of the e-MERGE Program, providing concierge support through the full lifecycle of the M&A process. e-MERGE provides members with matches and introductions to find the ideal, long-term relationship.
Jim Tennies, president and founder of InCap Group remarked, "Keith Gregg and I have known each other and worked with each other for many years. Keith is one of the visionaries of the financial advice and wealth management businesses. At InCap, we are very excited about the opportunity to serve Succession Link and e-MERGE program members. In the first several weeks of the launch of our partnership with Succession Link, we have already begun to provide advice to e-MERGE clients, demonstrating the pent-up demand for high quality investment banking services."
Participants in the e-MERGE program are equipped with a comprehensive business valuation report, a dedicated engagement consultant, professional outreach by an experienced investment banker, and access to highly respected capital sources to consummate the proposed M&A transaction. This program is designed to identify and select matches after review by e-MERGE's proprietary technology. e-MERGE then expedites compatibility matching by running a Monte Carlo simulation with numerous scenarios that match key attributes of potential buyers and sellers, including, among others, business model, geography, custodial arrangements, and the advisor's technology tools. This produces, a compatibility rating that is customized for each e-MERGE member.
"Succession Link is putting the 'M' back in M&A. Smaller, independent advisors are recognizing that it is better to unite than to go it alone. We are excited to partner with InCap Group so that InCap's experienced professionals can guide advisors who use e-MERGE through what is a complex process, making that process comprehensible and comfortable for each e-MERGE member," commented Keith Gregg, CEO of Chalice Network.
Forty-two percent of Succession Link's 55,000 registered members have expressed interest in merging or selling. With the assistance of InCap Group's experienced professionals, the possibilities with Succession Link's e-MERGE Matchmaking Service are limitless.
About Succession Link
Succession Link is the leading networking marketplace for financial professionals who are looking to buy, sell, or merge their businesses. A wholly owned subsidiary of Chalice Network, Succession Link is the platform you need to find your most compatible match without all the fees of a middleman. Search for related buyers/sellers by opportunity type, AUM size, amount of revenue generated and much more. Visit http://www.successionlink.com for more details.
About InCap Group, Inc.
Founded in 2006, InCap Group, Inc. is a leading boutique investment bank focused on M&A in the financial services industry. InCap has deep expertise in the asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage and related industries. From its offices in Baltimore, New York, and Philadelphia, InCap provides top-notch strategic advice to clients at the different inflection points of their life cycle, including M&A advice, divestitures, spinoffs, capital raises, succession plans, recapitalizations, valuations, and other strategic consulting services. For additional information, please visit http://www.incapgroup.com.
