ATLANTA, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sucheta Kamath, Founder and CEO of ExQ® for School, a patented, individualized curriculum designed to teach Executive Function, announces the addition of a new team member, Charles McMillan, as Partnership Director. Charles joins ExQ with a focus on expanding and growing the ExQ network and developing strong collaborative partnerships within the academic community and education channel.
CEO, ExQ, Sucheta Kamath shares, "Charles brings an extensive background in strategic partnership development to our team. We are thrilled to welcome him as we network across the state of Georgia to build strong awareness about the value and importance of teaching Executive Function in Middle and High Schools. We are especially excited about Charles' combination of hands-on implementation experience, background in account management, and his dedication to creating shared success for students, teachers, schools, and communities. During this pivotal time as schools learn from challenges encountered during the pandemic and seek to strengthen digital and eLearning curriculum, training, and professional development resources, we are excited to have Charles help us share ExQ, an equitable learning resource that is designed to help students learn cognitive, Executive Function skills based on their own unique learning profile."
Charles McMillan offers more than 13 years-experience working in strategic sales and educational partnership development. Charles received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from St. Augustine's College, in Raleigh, NC. His specialties include Business Development, Consultation in Education K-12, CRM Software, Client Relationship Management, Recruiting, Soft Skills, Training, Marketing, Communications, and Sales. Skilled in developing business and communications strategies, he is responsible for developing and building new educational partnerships; overseeing sales strategies to identify new potential clients; introducing and onboarding ExQ for School, Executive Function curriculum; and helping educators align goals with Executive Function teaching strategies to increase positive student outcomes in school, and in life!
About ExQ®: Rooted in more than 20 years of cognitive neuroscience and Executive Function training expertise, ExQ® is a cloud-based patented system designed to enhance the brain's Executive Function through personalized game-based training that focuses on teaching students to learn how to learn. Learn more about a leading woman in technology, ExQ® Founder and CEO, Sucheta Kamath, and Executive Function training with ExQ® for School, for College, for Work, and for Life at https://exqinfiniteknowhow.com.
