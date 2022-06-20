Sue Barenburg will advise Resurances on maximizing the use and benefits of platform and data solutions for insurance clients
LONG BEACH, Calif., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RESURANCES LLC is pleased introduce Sue Barenbrug, as our Special Insurance Advisor.
Sue's background includes over 30 years within the London and International insurance industry in catastrophe modelling and also in product management, post-merger integration management, and other insurance analytical functions. Through the course of her career Sue has worked for some of the highest profile names in the global (re)insurance industry.
RESURANCES has invested in cloud-based tools and augmented intelligence technology, which include an exposure management platform Inhance® primarily used in the P&C insurance industry and an accumulation management platform FacFinder, primarily used by reinsurers.
Sue will advise RESURANCES on expanding and maximizing those platforms' use and value to existing and future clients in the P&C insurance business and related fields, by using augmented intelligence technology to make profitable business decisions.
Shubharoop Ghosh, who is a founding partner of RESURANCES is an experienced platform and data technology professional said. "We are very excited about this relationship and the deep experience Sue brings to our data and platform business."
"RESURANCES is a company that provides innovative tools to exposure data management, and I am delighted and honoured to have been asked to advise them. I look forward to working with such a great team and helping RESURANCES to reach its full potential."
Resurances LLC is a new start-up venture specializing in risk management platforms and data solutions, using augmented intelligence technology.
