Kokane announces the SugaKane project.

POMONA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy hip-hop and rap artists Suga Free and Kokane have collaborated to bring us a fun and funky single SugaKane. Earth, Wind & Fire's 'Shining Star' meets Snoop Dogg's 'Ain't No Fun' with a far-out flow that doesn't miss a beat. Bringing the 70's to 2021, this song has a lighthearted nature to fill any dullness with groovy vibes and good times. This is only a taste of what is to come from this duo.

The two are set to release a full album together in early 2022, with 'SugaKane' being the title track and first single. With a music video to follow the single before dropping another track off the forthcoming album, get ready to turn up the jukebox and get your dancing shoes on because 'SugaKane' is the groovy hip-hop tune that we have all been missing.

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/suga-free-official/sugakane

YouTube: https://youtu.be/K8C-WYiWcmo 

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3AAVxtI 

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/sugakane-single/1581926975 

Tidal: https://tidal.com/browse/album/194550175

