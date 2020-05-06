WASHINGTON and ORLANDO, Fla., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Broadband ("Summit"), a leading fiber-optics telecommunications provider in Central and Southwest Florida, today announced Kevin Coyne has been named Chief Executive Officer. Summit is a portfolio company of Grain Management, LLC ("Grain"), a leading Washington, D.C.-based investment firm focused on the global communications sector.
Coyne brings more than 20 years of telecommunications experience focused on fiber-optic and high-bandwidth solutions. His background includes roles in finance, strategic planning, sales, marketing and operations. Before joining Summit Broadband, Coyne was a founding member and Chief Operating Officer of FiberLight, LLC, where he led all aspects of sales, operations and finance. In that role, he grew FiberLight from a company with less than $1 million in revenue and 1,100 route miles of network to one with more than $200 million in revenue and 16,000 route miles spanning over 430 cities and including over 1.8 million fiber miles. Coyne is a Certified Public Accountant and holds an Accounting degree from Towson State University and a Master of Science in Taxation from the University of Baltimore.
"Summit is at a pivotal juncture in its history, having recently partnered with the Grain team," Mr. Coyne stated. "It is exciting to have the opportunity to lead this company and its talented team to the next level as we continue to expand our network into new communities and fine-tune the services and product portfolio we provide to our enterprise and residential customers. The expertise that Grain brings to this platform will help us to propel Summit as a market leader in Florida."
"We are pleased to welcome Kevin to the Summit Broadband family," said Michael McKenzie, Managing Director at Grain. "His industry expertise and strategic leadership will be invaluable to Summit as it embarks on its next phase of growth."
About Summit Broadband
Summit Broadband is a leading fiber-optics telecommunications provider in Central and Southwest Florida. The company provides voice, video, data and high-speed internet services to commercial and residential customers, as well as Ethernet and dark fiber transport to enterprise and carrier customers. Providing a superior customer service experience since 1994, the company owns and operates its own fiber-optic networks, with a reach of more than 2,300 fiber route miles, serving multiple industries and communities throughout our territory. Summit Broadband was acquired in 2020 by Grain Management LLC. For more information, visit www.summit-broadband.com.
About Grain Management
Grain Management, LLC is a leading investor focused on the global communications sector. The firm was founded in 2007 with the objective of bringing a differentiated approach to the industry characterized by expansive sector knowledge, rigorous analytics and dedicated, in-house operating and financial professionals. Grain is directed by a team of highly experienced investment professionals with deep industry knowledge and a specialized skill set, marked by extensive operating history, quantitative and analytical proficiency and regulatory expertise. For more information, visit https://www.graingp.com.
