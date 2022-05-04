The combination solidifies Summit's position as one of the largest privately owned printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturers in North America with a footprint that will now encompass eight manufacturing facilities. The acquisition significantly broadens the scope of Summit's product offering while expanding the company's business portfolio of key customers and end-markets.
ANAHEIM, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summit Interconnect is pleased to announce the acquisition of Royal Circuit Solutions with California operations in Hollister and Santa Ana and affiliate Advanced Assembly located in Aurora, Colorado. The acquisition expands Summit's PCB offering in rigid, flex, rigid/flex and ATE PCBs, significantly strengthens engineering and service resources providing CAM, DFM/A, PCB design/layout, and also adds quick-turn, prototype SMT assembly services.
The combined company will provide best-in-industry use of software applications that integrate and automate engineering, stack ups, quoting, production management and customer interface. This highly developed platform will significantly improve speed and service to our valued customers.
Shane Whiteside, President and CEO of Summit Interconnect, Inc. stated, "This combination aligns the Royal and Advanced quick-turn, vertically integrated model with Summit's differentiated production capabilities. Each entity brings capabilities to the Summit portfolio that will further strengthen our ability to serve our customers in both high-performance commercial and defense markets, as well as broaden our relationships into additional sectors. This is a very exciting milestone for Summit, Royal Circuits and Advanced Assembly and we welcome our new employees to the Summit team."
Milan Shah, Owner and CEO of Royal Circuits commented, "We are very excited to align ourselves with the tremendous team at Summit and bring our automated software-powered approach to the Summit organization. Together, we will continue to build and scale a world-class company delivering technology solutions to solve the most complex printed circuit board challenges across all end markets."
About Summit Interconnect: Summit Interconnect is a leading provider of complex printed circuit boards focused on fast growing defense and high-performance commercial sectors in the North American market. Summit offers solutions ranging from advanced cutting-edge prototyping to complex high mix, low-to-mid volume production. Summit's facilities are located across California, Illinois, Colorado and Toronto, Canada. For more information, please visit: summit-pcb.com
About Royal Circuit Solutions: Established in 1998 and headquartered in Hollister, CA, Royal is one of North America's leading providers of quick-turn, advanced technology prototype printed circuit boards. Royal provides customers across the industrial, medical, automotive, consumer, semiconductor, datacom and space markets with technology driven printed circuits in hours, not days. For more information, please visit: royalcircuits.com
About Advanced Assembly: For nearly twenty years, Advanced has helped engineers assemble PCBs in three days or less. Offering a full-range of manufacturing services for prototypes and low volume quantities. Advanced Assembly delivers at the speed of imagination. For more information, please visit: aapcb.com
