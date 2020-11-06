- Third quarter 2020 net income of $25.6 million, primarily attributable to a $24.7 million gain on early extinguishment of debt, adjusted EBITDA of $59.8 million and Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF") of $37.6 million - Third quarter 2020 natural gas throughput for operated systems averaged 1,392 MMcf/d and liquids volume throughput averaged 69 Mbbl/d - Reiterating full-year 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $250 million to $260 million - Adjusting 2020 capital expenditure guidance to a new range of $55 million to $65 million, to reflect additional direct SMLP funding of Double E capital expenditures - Expect SMLP's share of Double E project development capital expenditures to be approximately $300 million, 15% below the original development budget, of which approximately $175 million remains to be funded as of September 30, 2020 - Continued to pursue liability management activities which, through September 30, 2020, has resulted in the retirement of $210.9 million of senior notes at a weighted average discount of 39% and the elimination of $120.1 million of outstanding indebtedness, net of cash, relative to December 31, 2019 - Exchanged 62,816 Series A Preferred Units for approximately 12.3 million SMLP common units during 3Q 2020, reducing the face value of SMLP's aggregate Series A Preferred Units by approximately $62.8 million at an implied discount of 84% based on SMLP's common unit trading price at closing - Announced SMP Holdings Term Loan Restructuring and plan for full settlement of the DPPO; transaction has received consent from 100% of the SMP Holdings' Term Loan lenders and is expected to close in 4Q 2020 - Subsequent to September 30, 2020, repurchased $95.6 million face value of 5.75% senior notes due 2025 at a weighted average discount of 32%, resulting in the elimination of $30.8 million of outstanding indebtedness