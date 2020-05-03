- SMLP announces transformational acquisition of Summit Midstream Partners, LLC, the private entity that indirectly owns SMLP's General Partner, for $35 million in cash plus warrants covering 10 million SMLP common units - Acquisition includes the GP interest, the deferred purchase price obligation receivable owed by SMLP, 51.2 million SMLP common units, including 5.9 million SMLP common units directly owned by ECP, or approximately 54.2% of SMLP's total outstanding common units, and cash on hand - In connection with the transaction, ECP will loan $35 million to SMLP pursuant to a first-lien senior secured credit agreement which matures on March 31, 2021 and bears interest at 8.0%, payable at maturity - A subsidiary of Summit Midstream Partners, LLC will remain liable for a $158.2 million term loan which matures in May 2022, and the term loan will continue to be secured by 34.6 million SMLP common units and the GP interest; the term loan will continue to be non-recourse indebtedness to SMLP and its operating subsidiaries - SMLP to immediately suspend its common and Series A preferred unit distributions, which collectively account for approximately $76 million of annual cash outflows - Upon the closing of the transaction, directors affiliated with ECP will resign from the Board and the Board will consist of a majority of independent directors going forward, thereby fully aligning the interests of the Board with SMLP's public unitholders - SMLP will amend its partnership agreement in connection with the transaction to provide for the public election of directors on a staggered basis beginning in 2022 - SMLP now expects 2020 adjusted EBITDA to trend to the low-end of our previously stated $260 million to $285 million guidance range and capital expenditures to be reduced by 33% to a new range of $30 million to $50 million