Sun_Life_Financial_Inc__Sun_Life_announces_election_of_directors.jpg

Sun Life Financial Inc. (CNW Group/Sun Life Financial Inc.)

 By Sun Life Financial Inc.

TORONTO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced that the 11 nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 13, 2020 were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote held yesterday at its annual meeting of common shareholders are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

William D. Anderson

289,782,562

99.7%

807,874

0.3%

Dean A. Connor

290,002,867

99.8%

587,569

0.2%

Stephanie L. Coyles

290,289,134

99.9%

301,302

0.1%

Martin J. G. Glynn

289,745,258

99.7%

845,178

0.3%

Ashok K. Gupta

290,162,466

99.9%

427,970

0.1%

M. Marianne Harris

289,766,184

99.7%

824,252

0.3%

Sara Grootwassink Lewis

287,860,206

99.1%

2,730,230

0.9%

James M. Peck

290,162,107

99.9%

428,329

0.1%

Scott F. Powers

290,177,888

99.9%

412,548

0.1%

Hugh D. Segal

289,455,232

99.6%

1,135,204

0.4%

Barbara G. Stymiest

289,781,850

99.7%

808,586

0.3%

The voting results on all matters voted at the annual meeting of common shareholders will be available on www.sunlife.com and through Canadian and U.S. securities regulators at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively.

About Sun Life
 Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2020, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,023 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Krista Wilson

Leigh Chalmers

Director

Senior Vice-President, Head of Investor

Corporate Communications

Relations & Capital Management

T. 226-751-2391

T. 647-256-8201

krista.wilson@sunlife.com

investor.relations@sunlife.com

 

