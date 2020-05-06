TORONTO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced that the 11 nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 13, 2020 were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote held yesterday at its annual meeting of common shareholders are set out below.
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
William D. Anderson
289,782,562
99.7%
807,874
0.3%
Dean A. Connor
290,002,867
99.8%
587,569
0.2%
Stephanie L. Coyles
290,289,134
99.9%
301,302
0.1%
Martin J. G. Glynn
289,745,258
99.7%
845,178
0.3%
Ashok K. Gupta
290,162,466
99.9%
427,970
0.1%
M. Marianne Harris
289,766,184
99.7%
824,252
0.3%
Sara Grootwassink Lewis
287,860,206
99.1%
2,730,230
0.9%
James M. Peck
290,162,107
99.9%
428,329
0.1%
Scott F. Powers
290,177,888
99.9%
412,548
0.1%
Hugh D. Segal
289,455,232
99.6%
1,135,204
0.4%
Barbara G. Stymiest
289,781,850
99.7%
808,586
0.3%
The voting results on all matters voted at the annual meeting of common shareholders will be available on www.sunlife.com and through Canadian and U.S. securities regulators at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively.
Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars
