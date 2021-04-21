Sun Life Logo (CNW Group/Sun Life Financial Inc. - Financial News)

Sun Life Logo (CNW Group/Sun Life Financial Inc. - Financial News)

 By Sun Life Financial Inc. - Financial News, Sun Life Financial Inc.

TORONTO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, May 5, after markets close. Sun Life will hold its earnings conference call and live webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET the following day.

Date: Thursday, May 6, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

To listen to the live webcast and view the presentation slides, visit www.sunlife.com/QuarterlyReports 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. An archive will be available on the website following the event.

To listen via telephone, please call 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time as follows:

Participant Dial In (Toll Free): 1-(877) 658-9101, conference ID 7068818

Participant Dial In (International): (602) 563-8756, conference ID 7068818

A replay of the conference call will be available from Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 1 pm ET until 1 pm ET on Thursday, May 20, 2021 by calling 404-537-3406 or 1-855-859-2056 (toll free within North America) using Conference ID: 7068818

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2020, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,247 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact: 

Investor Relations Contact:

Irene Poon 

Yaniv Bitton          

Manager  

Vice-President,

Corporate Communications   

Investor Relations

T.  416-988-0542 

T. 416-979-6496

rene.poon@sunlife.com 

investor_relations@sunlife.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sun-life-hosts-first-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call-301273905.html

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc. - Financial News

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.