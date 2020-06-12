- Sun Pharma is focused on supporting healthcare providers using its medicines to prevent and treat skin cancer, and exploring potential benefits for others at risk of skin cancer - Analyses of long-term data confirm that the continued and clinically meaningful results of ODOMZO (sonidegib) in people with locally advanced basal cell carcinoma (laBCC) are not impacted by concomitant medicines - Data analysis offers insights for using LEVULAN KERASTICK (aminolevulinic acid HCl) + BLU-U to treat minimally to moderately thick actinic keratoses, a precancerous skin growth, on the forearms