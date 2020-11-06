- Third quarter 2020 net loss attributable to SXC was $2.7 million, or $0.03 per share; Year-to-date 2020 net income attributable to SXC was $8.7 million, or $0.10 per share - Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $47.8 million; Year-to-date 2020 Adjusted EBITDA was $168.9 million - Reaffirming full-year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $190 million to $200 million, which reflects previously announced near-term coke supply relief provided to customers in exchange for extending existing contracts - On October 8, 2020, extended Haverhill II coke agreement with AK Steel for an additional two years; contract now expires on June 30, 2025