"Our momentum coming out of 2020 has continued through Q1 and the bank has posted another outstanding quarter in both earnings and balance sheet growth," said Ciaran McMullan, President and CEO of Suncrest Bank.
"Earnings per share increased by 40% over the same quarter last year and our organic loan and deposit growth was extremely strong. Total loans, excluding PPP, increased at an annualized rate of 11% and total deposits increased by over 27% annualized," McMullan added.
"While these results reflect a general improvement in economic conditions they are also directly attributable to the investments we have made in recruitment especially within our lending and portfolio management teams. Over the last two years we have hired ten new loan officers, many with experience gained at large national and regional banks, while carefully managing expense growth and keeping key cost ratios at industry leading levels."
First Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Net income of $4.0 million, an increase of $1.1 million over Q1 2020
- Diluted EPS of $0.32, an increase of 39.1% over Q1 2020
- Total loan growth of $42.9 million or 5.23%
- Total loan growth (excluding PPP) of $19.8 million or 2.81% (11.2% annualized)
- New originations1 (excluding PPP) of $46.3 million
- Total deposits (excluding brokered) increased $70.8 million or 6.84% (27.37% annualized)
- Return on average tangible assets of 1.28%
- Return on average tangible equity of 12.62%
- Efficiency ratio of 52.14%
- Tangible book value per share of $10.02
- Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.52%
- Paid Special Dividend of $0.25 cents
- Launched small business grant program for women-owned businesses
- Joined Greater Sacramento Region FinTech Consortium
1 Includes unfunded commitments
Income Statement
Net income for the quarter was $4.0 million compared to $4.35 million for the linked quarter and $2.88 million for the same quarter last year. The decrease over the linked quarter is primarily due to gain on sale of correspondent bank stock of approximately $611,000 recorded in the linked quarter. This was partially offset by a reduction in provision for loan losses of $250,000. The increase over the first quarter of 2020 is mostly driven by an increase in net interest income and the reduction in provision for loan losses, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense.
Interest income decreased to $11.5 million versus $11.8 million for the linked quarter and increased from $10.9 million compared to the first quarter of 2020. The decrease over the linked quarter is primarily a result of a reduction in the loan yield from 4.78% in the linked quarter to 4.62% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Interest expense declined to $518,000 as compared to $648,000 over the linked quarter due to a decline in our cost of funds to 19 basis points (bps) from 23 bps last quarter. In addition, the decrease in interest expense was $628,000 over the same quarter last year due to a decline in our cost of funds by 35 basis points.
Included in interest income are fees earned on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") Loans of approximately $509,000 in the first quarter and $628,000 in the linked quarter.
Net interest Margin (NIM) remained unchanged at 3.68% for the quarter. Our NIM would have been 3.81% in Q1 compared to 3.75% for the linked quarter, an improvement of 6 basis points if we exclude PPP loans. NIM declined over the same quarter last year primarily due to the decrease in yields on earning assets from declining rates during the year. Yield on loans declined to 4.62% in Q1 from 4.78% for the linked quarter. Our loan yield would have been 4.99% in Q1 compared to 5.11% for the linked quarter if we exclude PPP loans.
Noninterest income increased over the linked quarter by approximately $30,000, excluding the gain on sale of correspondent bank stock of $611,000 recorded in Q4 2020.
Total noninterest expense increased over the linked quarter by less than 0.5% or $26,000, and increased over the same quarter last year by approximately 7.6% or $421,000. The increase over the same quarter last year is predominantly a result of the recruitment of new employees in primarily customer facing roles. However, despite this level of recruitment we continue to maintain our key expense ratios at consistently low levels with efficiency ratio being 52.14% in Q1 while our burden ratio and noninterest expense to average assets were 1.71% and 1.85% respectively.
Balance Sheet
Total assets at March 31, 2021 increased to $1.34 billion as compared to $1.25 billion for the linked quarter. The increase was $91.8 million or 7.4% as a result of an increase in total loans of $42.9 million and Federal Funds Sold of $37.0 million. Total assets increased $292.1 million or 27.9% over the same quarter last year as a result of an increase in loans of $183.4 million. Investment Securities increased $110.6 million over the same quarter last year and were funded by an increase in deposits.
Total deposits (excluding brokered deposits) at March 31, 2021 were $1.106 billion, an increase of $70.8 million or 6.84% over the linked quarter. Total deposits (excluding brokered deposits) increased year over year by $222.1 million or 25.12%.
At March 31, 2021 the bank acquired $60.0 million in low cost brokered deposits to partially fund PPP loans and pay down advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank.
Total loans at March 31, 2021 were $863.3 million, an increase of $42.9 million or 5.23% over the linked quarter. Total loans (excluding PPP loans) increased by $19.8 million or 2.81% over the linked quarter. Total PPP loans were $141.0 million at March 31, 2021 compared to $117.9 million at December 31, 2020.
PPP Loan Forgiveness and PPP Round Two
We have continued assisting our PPP borrowers through the loan forgiveness application. To date, over 75% of our PPP Round One customers have started the forgiveness process and $25.2 million has been forgiven. We are also participating in PPP Round Two and to date have funded $40.0 million and received applications for just over $58.0 million including 80 first draw customers and 204 second draw customers. We expect to generate approximately $2.1 million in fee income through the PPP Round Two program which will be earned over the expected life of the loans.
We have continued to track new business generated as a result of the approximately 190 new customers acquired through both PPP Round One and Round Two. To date, approximately 35% of these customers have established additional non-PPP related business with the bank, including over $20 million in new deposits (exclusive of PPP funds) and approximately $18.0 million in new loan commitments together with an additional $21.4 million in the pipeline.
Small Business Grant Program
As part of the bank's ongoing commitment to encourage and foster greater economic inclusion, during the quarter we provided over $10,000 in grants to five women-owned businesses throughout the Greater Sacramento region. Grant recipients were identified and selected through our "Kickstart Program" created in partnership with Sacramento Republic FC who were awarded the nation's latest MLS franchise in 2019. The community at-large nominated more than 40 businesses and provided over 3,000 votes in selecting the top five grant recipients, with the announcement of the winners coinciding with the end of Women's History Month. This is the third round of our Kickstart Program which began in early 2020 as a response to the needs of small businesses facing pandemic-related challenges. Previous rounds have awarded grants to Black-owned businesses and LatinX-owned businesses. For more information visit link
Greater Sacramento Region FinTech Consortium
The Greater Sacramento region is home to over 50 FinTech companies in various stages of evolution, across multiple verticals including; lending, wealth management, digital payments, blockchain and cryptocurrency. In partnership with the Greater Sacramento Economic Council (GSEC), Suncrest Bank together with a number of other local community banks and financial institutions (FI's) established the Greater Sacramento FinTech Consortium. The mission of the consortium is broadly twofold; (1) to provide member banks and FI's early access to emerging financial technology solutions together with the opportunity to influence solution development and, (2) to help achieve GSEC's overarching economic goal of creating high value "tradable2" job sectors and positioning the region as a world-class market for FinTech and other hi-tech organizations. For more information visit link
2 Per Enrico Moretti, UC Berkeley, "tradable" sector jobs can create 5 high wage jobs to every 1 job in the market. Whereas non-tradable jobs create 1 low wage job for every 5 in the market.
Asset Quality
Non-performing assets increased to $4.9 million or 0.37% of total assets at March 31, 2021 compared to 0.31% at December 31, 2020.
Based on our analysis of various portfolio trends and further improvement in the economic conditions of our primary industries, we determined a provision for loan losses was not required for the quarter. As a result, our allowance as a percentage of total loans (excluding both PPP and acquired loans) declined slightly to 1.49% at March 31, 2021 compared to 1.55% at December 31, 2020.
During the quarter our loan payment deferral program expanded slightly to four loans in the total amount of $5.5 million. It is expected that all clients will be able to resume payments upon the end of their respective deferral period.
Per the table below, classified loans as a percentage of total declined further to 1.50%. Non-accrual loans increased by $1.0 million primarily due to the reclassification of one relationship in the retail sector as the client experienced further financial deterioration. This relationship was downgraded to classified status in Q2 of 2020 as a result of the negative economic impacts of the pandemic.
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Total Classified Loans (a)
$12,928,681
$12,928,632
$14,370,053
$14,399,989
Classified - Accrual Loans
$8,166,865
$9,176,720
$10,111,838
$10,102,519
Classified - Non-Accrual Loans
$4,761,816
$3,751,912
$4,258,215
$4,297,470
Total Classified / Total Loans
1.50%
1.58%
1.78%
1.79%
Total Classified / Total Loans (excluding PPP)
1.79%
1.84%
2.12%
2.13%
(a)
Includes classified accrual loans and non-accrual loans
Capital
Suncrest Bank remained well capitalized at March 31, 2021. All of the bank's capital ratios are above minimum regulatory standards for "well capitalized" institutions.
During the quarter the bank issued a $0.25 special dividend.
At March 31, 2021 tangible book value per common share was $10.02 with common shares issued of 12,244,500 as of the same date.
About Suncrest Bank
Suncrest Bank, member FDIC, offers a full range of commercial, small business and agribusiness loans, cash management services and personal deposit products throughout the Central Valley of California and the Greater Sacramento Region. It is regularly rated Five Stars by Bauer Financial as one of the nation's strongest financial institutions, and in 2017 and 2018 was named to the OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. It is a Preferred Lender with the Small Business Administration and its stock can be purchased on the open market, trading on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol SBKK. For all other information, visit www.suncrestbank.com
Forward Looking Statements
Except for the historical information in this news release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include: the credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and trend of loan delinquencies and charge-offs, results of examinations by our banking regulators, our ability to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity, our ability to manage loan delinquency rates, our ability to price deposits to retain existing customers and achieve low-cost deposit growth, manage expenses and lower the efficiency ratio, expand or maintain the net interest margin, mitigate interest rate risk for changes in the interest rate environment, competitive pressures in the banking industry, access to available sources of credit to manage liquidity, the local and national economic environment, and other risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Suncrest Bank undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Investors are encouraged to read the Suncrest Bank annual reports which are available on our website.
Suncrest Bank
Statements of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
2020
ASSETS
Cash and Due from Banks
$ 24,078,595
$ 20,862,501
$ 46,172,365
Federal Funds Sold
36,984,000
-
16,252,000
TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
61,062,595
20,862,501
62,424,365
Investment Securities Available for Sale (AFS)
348,379,719
340,755,773
237,736,303
Loans:
Total Loans
863,343,343
820,473,565
679,894,288
Allowance for Loan Losses
(8,503,654)
(8,503,324)
(6,061,137)
NET LOANS
854,839,689
811,970,241
673,833,151
Federal Home Loan Bank and Other Bank Stock, at Cost
4,907,984
4,907,984
5,471,141
Premises and Equipment
6,071,861
6,204,548
6,618,505
Other Real Estate Owned
129,644
129,644
130,195
Bank Owned Life Insurance
8,779,315
8,723,607
8,552,906
Goodwill
38,989,566
38,989,566
38,989,566
Core Deposit Intangible
2,378,513
2,530,229
3,015,551
Accrued Interest and Other Assets
12,676,878
11,294,581
9,334,350
$ 1,338,215,764
$ 1,246,368,674
$ 1,046,106,033
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing Demand
$ 433,948,436
$ 398,406,475
$ 308,415,544
Savings, NOW and Money Market Accounts
602,331,876
565,956,832
494,175,027
Time Deposits - Retail
70,117,424
71,187,653
81,681,922
Time Deposits - Wholesale
60,000,000
-
-
TOTAL DEPOSITS
1,166,397,736
1,035,550,960
884,272,493
Accrued Interest and Other Liabilities
7,762,743
8,470,511
7,091,754
Other Borrowings
-
33,437,000
-
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,174,160,479
1,077,458,471
891,364,247
Shareholders' Equity:
Common Stock - No par value
118,164,166
118,132,166
119,816,864
Additional Paid-in Capital
3,584,198
3,428,068
3,061,394
Retained Earnings
38,137,566
37,194,084
26,946,491
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income - Net
Unrealized Gain on Securities AFS
4,169,355
10,155,885
4,917,037
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
164,055,285
168,910,203
154,741,786
$ 1,338,215,764
$ 1,246,368,674
$ 1,046,106,033
Suncrest Bank
Statements of Income (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
2020
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and Fees on Loans
$ 9,467,855
$ 9,745,145
$ 9,311,568
Interest on Investment Securities
2,045,420
1,999,162
1,285,695
Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Other
15,020
20,329
262,378
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
11,528,295
11,764,636
10,859,641
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on Savings Deposits, NOW and Money Market Accounts
398,520
451,578
907,748
Interest on Time Deposits - Retail
103,959
150,042
237,531
Interest on Time Deposits - Wholesale
9,947
-
-
Interest on Other Borrowings
5,302
46,456
-
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
517,728
648,076
1,145,279
NET INTEREST INCOME
11,010,567
11,116,560
9,714,362
Provision for Loan Losses
-
250,000
1,100,000
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
11,010,567
10,866,560
8,614,362
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service Charges, Fees, and Other Income
462,797
432,728
450,190
Gain on Sale of Other Bank Stock
-
610,658
-
Gain on Sale of Loans
-
-
-
462,797
1,043,386
450,190
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and Employee Benefits
3,366,927
3,477,410
3,041,167
Occupancy Expenses
584,405
592,851
587,987
Other Expenses
2,030,726
1,885,398
1,931,594
5,982,058
5,955,659
5,560,748
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
5,491,306
5,954,287
3,503,804
Income Taxes
1,486,700
1,604,000
618,900
NET INCOME
$ 4,004,606
$ 4,350,287
$ 2,884,904
Suncrest Bank
Selected Financial Data & Ratios (Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
2020
For the three months ended:
Return on Average Assets(ROAA)
1.24%
1.36%
1.13%
Return on Average Tangible Assets (1)
1.28%
1.40%
1.18%
Return on Average Equity(ROAE)
9.52%
10.50%
7.59%
Return on Average Tangible Equity (1)
12.62%
14.02%
10.50%
Noninterest Expense (NIE) To Average Assets
1.85%
1.86%
2.18%
Efficiency Ratio
52.14%
48.98%
54.71%
Burden Ratio
1.71%
1.53%
2.00%
Net Interest Margin
3.68%
3.68%
4.16%
Cost of Funds
0.19%
0.23%
0.54%
Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS)
$ 0.33
$ 0.36
$ 0.23
Diluted EPS
$ 0.32
$ 0.35
$ 0.23
(1) These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be
considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be
comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Suncrest Bank
Selected Financial Data & Ratios Continued (Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
2020
At Period End:
Loans to Deposits
74.02%
79.23%
76.89%
Average Loans to Average Deposits (QTD)
75.33%
77.21%
76.61%
Non-Performing Assets to Assets
0.37%
0.31%
0.43%
Outstanding Shares
12,244,500
12,240,500
12,442,800
Tangible Book Value Per Share (1)
$ 10.02
$ 10.41
$ 9.05
Tangible Book Value Per Share excluding Unrealized Gain on Securities (1)
$ 9.68
$ 9.58
$ 8.66
Book Value Per Share
$ 13.40
$ 13.80
$ 12.44
Regulatory Capital Ratios
Tier 1 Leverage (to average assets)
9.52%
9.42%
11.00%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets)
13.49%
13.90%
13.80%
Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets)
13.49%
13.90%
13.80%
Total Capital (to risk weighted assets)
14.47%
14.93%
14.59%
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
2020
Loan Composition
Commercial and Industrial:
$ 39,296,132
$ 41,671,086
$ 44,110,558
Paycheck Protection Program:
141,027,050
117,911,108
-
Loans to Finance Agricultural Production and Other Loans to Farmers:
36,232,968
34,312,187
32,561,301
Loans Secured by Real Estate:
Secured by Farmland
130,049,625
135,255,152
142,588,684
Construction, Land Development and Other Land
17,563,918
14,612,147
33,855,844
1-4 Family Residential Properties
49,352,950
46,450,212
41,426,423
Multifamily Residential Properties
45,613,795
45,401,137
45,192,987
Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties
100,153,512
90,947,431
97,345,299
Non-Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties
284,934,220
274,522,865
223,180,866
Total Loans Secured by Real Estate
627,668,020
607,188,944
583,590,103
Municipal Leases:
18,992,033
19,254,129
19,464,532
Other Loans:
127,140
136,111
167,794
Total Loans
$ 863,343,343
$ 820,473,565
$ 679,894,288
(1) These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They
should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP
measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Suncrest Bank
Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
$ 41,700,915
$ 15,020
0.15%
$ 47,590,750
$ 20,329
0.17%
Investment Securities
341,085,867
2,045,420
2.40%
344,949,171
1,999,162
2.32%
Loans
831,170,385
9,467,855
4.62%
810,828,554
9,745,145
4.78%
Total Interest Earning Assets
1,213,957,167
11,528,295
3.85%
1,203,368,475
11,764,636
3.89%
Noninterest Earning Assets
77,681,839
78,795,091
Total Assets
$ 1,291,639,006
$ 1,282,163,566
Interest Bearing Liabilities
Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
$ 208,492,927
157,853
0.31%
$ 213,001,824
173,075
0.32%
Savings and Money Market Accounts
374,486,058
240,667
0.26%
364,667,246
278,503
0.30%
Time Deposits - Retail
72,120,869
103,959
0.58%
71,656,172
150,042
0.83%
Time Deposits - Wholesale
42,666,763
9,947
0.09%
-
-
0.00%
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
697,766,617
512,426
0.30%
649,325,242
601,620
0.37%
Other Borrowings and FLHB Advances
11,674,122
5,302
0.18%
58,683,391
46,456
0.31%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
709,440,739
517,728
0.30%
708,008,633
648,076
0.36%
Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts
405,639,683
400,896,026
Total Funding Sources
1,115,080,422
1,108,904,659
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
8,248,395
7,607,718
Shareholders' Equity
168,310,189
165,651,189
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
$ 1,291,639,006
$ 1,282,163,566
Net Interest Income
$11,010,567
$ 11,116,560
Net Interest Margin
3.68%
3.68%
Suncrest Bank
Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
$ 41,700,915
$ 15,020
0.15%
$ 79,166,231
$ 262,378
1.33%
Investment Securities
341,085,867
2,045,420
2.40%
201,137,316
1,285,695
2.56%
Loans
831,170,385
9,467,855
4.62%
659,206,812
9,311,568
5.68%
Total Interest Earning Assets
1,213,957,167
11,528,295
3.85%
939,510,359
10,859,641
4.65%
Noninterest Earning Assets
77,681,839
80,808,526
Total Assets
$ 1,291,639,006
$ 1,020,318,885
Interest Bearing Liabilities
Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
$ 208,492,927
157,853
0.31%
$ 128,885,992
242,934
0.76%
Savings and Money Market Accounts
374,486,058
240,667
0.26%
353,116,947
664,814
0.76%
Time Deposits - Retail
72,120,869
103,959
0.58%
80,351,041
237,531
1.19%
Time Deposits - Wholesale
42,666,763
9,947
0.09%
-
-
0.00%
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
697,766,617
512,426
0.30%
562,353,980
1,145,279
0.82%
Other Borrowings and FLHB Advances
1,674,122
5,302
0.18%
-
-
0.00%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
709,440,739
517,728
0.30%
562,353,980
1,145,279
0.82%
Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts
405,639,683
298,089,928
Total Funding Sources
1,115,080,422
860,443,908
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
8,248,395
7,834,040
Shareholders' Equity
168,310,189
152,040,937
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
$ 1,291,639,006
$ 1,020,318,885
Net Interest Income
$11,010,567
$ 9,714,362
Net Interest Margin
3.68%
4.16%
