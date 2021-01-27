SACRAMENTO, Calif. and VISALIA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK) today reported unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020.

"Suncrest Bank has delivered an exceptionally strong year despite the challenges faced in 2020. We posted net income of over $13 million, increased EPS by almost 12% to $1.06, our return on average tangible assets was 1.14%, and our efficiency ratio was under 52% for the year," said Mr. Ciaran McMullan, President and CEO of Suncrest Bank.

"Our momentum continued to build through year-end with fourth quarter earnings of $4.35 million up nearly 36% over the linked quarter, organic non-PPP loan growth of 3.45% or approximately 14% annualized, and $59 million in new originations which is a single-quarter record."

"Asset quality improved even further with NPAs declining to 0.31% and at quarter-end we had only one borrower utilizing our deferred payment program in the amount of $2.8 million," McMullan added.

"We believe this momentum can be maintained through 2021 as our region benefits from the emerging work-from-home model that is driving significant migration of home-buyers and tech workers away from high cost coastal cities and toward Central California, with Sacramento ranking as the most popular destination in the U.S. for homebuyers looking to move to a different metro area."  

Full Year 2020 Highlights

  • Net income of $13.1 million, up 10.3% over the prior year
  • Diluted EPS of $1.06, an increase of $0.11 or 11.6% over the prior year
  • Return on average tangible assets of 1.14%
  • Return on average tangible equity of 11.11%
  • Total deposits increased by $207.0 million or 24.98%
  • Total organic loan growth (excluding PPP) of $35.1 million or 5.26%
  • New originations1 (excluding PPP) of $190.0 million compared to $143.7 for 2019
  • Efficiency ratio of 51.73%
  • Repurchased 209,800 shares, average price of $8.32

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Net income of $4.35 million, an increase of 35.6% over the linked quarter
  • Diluted EPS of $0.35 compared to $0.26 for the linked quarter
  • Total organic loan growth (excluding PPP) of $23.4 million or 3.45% which is 13.8% annualized
  • New originations1 (excluding PPP) of $58.9 million
  • Return on average tangible assets of 1.40%
  • Return on average tangible equity of 14.02%
  • Efficiency ratio of 48.98%
  • Tangible book value per share of $10.41, an increase of 45 cents during the quarter
  • Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.42%
  • Partnered with FHLB to provide $60,000 in Covid-19 and wildfire relief aid.

Positive Economic Impact of Remote Working for Central California

The emerging work-from-home business model, brought about by the impact of the ongoing pandemic, is driving significant intra-state migration within California. This unique phenomenon is creating both immediate and long term economic benefits for Central California and the Greater Sacramento region in particular. Our region ranks number one in the nation in a recent study2 undertaken by Redfin (www.redfin.com). The study is based on a sample of more than 1.5 million consumers who searched for homes across 87 metro areas and shows Sacramento as the most popular destination for homebuyers looking to move to a different metro area. A further study3 undertaken by LinkedIn (www.linkedIn.com) examines where several hundred thousand tech workers in the U.S. are moving to and finds that Sacramento is one of the top three beneficiaries in the nation. Finally, research carried out by the Greater Sacramento Economic Council (www.greatersacramento.com) has found that more  than 300 Facebook employees now live in the region having relocated from the high cost Bay Area and Silicon Valley as a result of the company's decision to allow employees to permanently work from home. While these trends are having an immediate and positive economic impact we believe they will also be long lasting due to both the livability and affordability of our Central California communities. 

Income Statement

Net income for the quarter was $4.35 million compared to $3.21 million for the linked quarter and $3.04 million for the same quarter last year. The increase over the linked quarter is primarily due to an increase in net interest income of approximately $540,000, a reduction in provision for loan losses of $750,000 and gain on sale of correspondent bank stock of approximately $611,000. The increase over the fourth quarter of 2019 is mostly driven by an increase in net interest income and gain on sale of correspondent bank stock partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense.

Interest income increased to $11.8 million versus $11.3 million for the linked quarter and $10.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. These increases are primarily due to the impact of increased average loans and investment securities outstanding during the quarter. Interest expense declined to $648,000 as compared to $704,000 over the linked quarter due to a decline in our cost of funds to 23 basis points (bps) from 25 bps last quarter.  In addition, the decrease in interest expense was $628,000 over the same quarter last year due to a decline in our cost of funds by 37 basis points.

Included in interest income are fees earned on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") Loans of approximately $600,000 in the fourth quarter, $400,000 in the linked quarter and $400,000 in Q2 for a total of $1.4 million for the year.

Premium amortization from acquired loans was minimal totaling approximately $29,000 during the quarter with core net interest income of $11.1 million.

Net interest Margin (NIM) improved to 3.68% for the quarter, an increase of 21 bps over the linked quarter as the yield on earning assets improved due to an increase in the average balance of investment securities during the quarter. In addition, the yield on loans improved to 4.78% in Q4 from 4.77% for the linked quarter.  Excluding PPP Loans, our loan yield would have been 5.11% in Q4 compared to 5.17% for the linked quarter.  Excluding PPP Loans, our NIM would have been 3.75% in Q4 and 3.56% for the linked quarter. NIM declined over the same quarter last year primarily due to the decrease in yields on earning assets due to declining rates during the year.

Noninterest income increased over the linked quarter by approximately $636,000 driven by a gain on sale of correspondent bank stock of $611,000

Total noninterest expense increased over the linked quarter and the same quarter last year by approximately $324,000 and $617,000 respectively. The increase during the quarter is partly a result of an increase in retirement plan expenses due to a change in the discount rate. While noninterest expense increased, our key cost management performance ratios remained low during the quarter. Our efficiency ratio declined to 48.98% while our burden ratio and noninterest expense to average assets were 1.53% and 1.86% respectively.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at December 31, 2020 declined to $1.25 billion as compared to $1.29 billion for the linked quarter.  The decline in assets over the linked quarter is primarily a result of paying down borrowings of approximately $35.0 million with available liquidity.  Total assets increased $261.5 million or 26.5% over the same quarter last year as a result of an increase in loans of $153.0 million.  Investment Securities increased $145.7 million over the same quarter last year and were funded by an increase in deposits. 

Total deposits at December 31, 2020 were $1.036 billion, a decrease of $15.1 million or 1.43% over the linked quarter. Total deposits increased year over year by $207.0 million or 24.98%.

At December 31, 2020 the bank had drawn $30.0 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank to partially fund PPP loans. 

Total loans at December 31, 2020 were $820.5 million, an increase of $10.9 million or 1.4% over the linked quarter. Total loans (excluding PPP loans) increased by $35.1 million or 5.26% over Q4, 2019. Total PPP loans were $117.9 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $130.4 million at September 30, 2020.

PPP Loan Forgiveness and PPP Round Two

We have continued assisting our PPP borrowers through the loan forgiveness application. To date, over 60% of our customers have started the forgiveness process and $14.4 million has been forgiven representing approximately 11% of total PPP loans funded. We are also participating in PPP Round Two and to date have received applications for just over $45 million including 25 first draw customers and 145 second draw customers.

We have continued to track new business generated as a result of the approximately 180 new customers we acquired through PPP Round One. To date, approximately 30% of these customers have established additional non-PPP related business with the bank, including over $12 million in new deposits (exclusive of PPP funds), approximately $11.0 million in new loan commitments booked, and an additional $12.0 million in the pipeline. 

Asset Quality 

Non-performing assets declined to $3.9 million or 0.31% of total assets at December 31, 2020 compared to 0.34% at September 30, 2020.

Based on our analysis of various portfolio trends and a stabilization in economic conditions of our primary industries, we determined a provision for loan losses of $250,000 was required for the quarter. As a result, our allowance as a percentage of total loans (excluding PPP loans and acquired loans that have been marked to fair value) declined slightly to 1.55% at December 31, 2020 from 1.60% at September 30, 2020. 

As of year-end, the loan modification program was limited to one Non-Owner Occupied CRE loan in the amount of $2.8 million. Following the approval of the Economic Aid Act we expect the SBA to resume making all required payments for the bank's SBA loan portfolio of approximately 40 loans with a principal balance of approximately $18 million. Prior to the approval of the new act all of these SBA borrowers had resumed payments.

Per the table below, classified loans declined by $1.4 million during the quarter and now stand at 1.58% of total loans. Non-accrual loans declined by $506,000 due to successful collection efforts and a reclassification of one relationship back to accrual.



Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Total Classified Loans (a)

$12,928,632

$14,370,053

$14,399,989

$7,691,907

Classified - Accrual Loans

$9,176,720

$10,111,838

$10,102,519

$3,394,437

Classified - Non-Accrual Loans

$3,751,912

$4,258,215

$4,297,470

$4,297,470

Total Classified / Total Loans

1.58%

1.78%

1.79%

1.13%

Total Classified / Total Loans (excluding PPP)

1.84%

2.12%

2.13%

1.13%

(a)   Includes classified accrual loans and non-accrual loans

Capital

Suncrest Bank remained well capitalized at December 31, 2020. All of the bank's capital ratios are above minimum regulatory standards for "well capitalized" institutions.

During the year the bank repurchased 209,800 shares at an average price of $8.32 per share.

At December 31, 2020 tangible book value per common share was $10.41 with common shares issued of 12,240,500 as of the same date. This compares to a tangible book value per common share of $9.96 at September 30, 2020.

About Suncrest Bank

Suncrest Bank, member FDIC, offers a full range of commercial, small business and agribusiness loans, cash management services and personal deposit products throughout the Central Valley of California and the Greater Sacramento Region. It is regularly rated Five Stars by Bauer Financial as one of the nation's strongest financial institutions, and in 2017 and 2018 was named to the OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. It is a Preferred Lender with the Small Business Administration and its stock can be purchased on the open market, trading on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol SBKK. For all other information, visit www.suncrestbank.com

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information in this news release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include: the credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and trend of loan delinquencies and charge-offs, results of examinations by our banking regulators, our ability to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity, our ability to manage loan delinquency rates, our ability to price deposits to retain existing customers and achieve low-cost deposit growth, manage expenses and lower the efficiency ratio, expand or maintain the net interest margin, mitigate interest rate risk for changes in the interest rate environment, competitive pressures in the banking industry, access to available sources of credit to manage liquidity, the local and national economic environment, and other risks and uncertainties.  Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Suncrest Bank undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Investors are encouraged to read the Suncrest Bank annual reports which are available on our website.

Suncrest Bank













Statements of Financial Condition













(Unaudited)

















December 31,



September 30,



December 31,





2020



2020



2019

ASSETS













Cash and Due from Banks



$               20,862,501



$               44,079,328



$               33,905,202

Federal Funds Sold



-



44,895,000



19,330,000

TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



20,862,501



88,974,328



53,235,202















Investment Securities Available for Sale (AFS)



340,755,773



326,352,206



195,057,652

Loans:













   Total Loans



820,473,565



809,529,778



667,478,993

   Allowance for Loan Losses



(                8,503,324)



(                8,259,802)



(                5,488,657)

NET LOANS



811,970,241



801,269,976



661,990,336















Federal Home Loan Bank and Other Bank Stock, at Cost



4,253,700



5,862,141



5,471,141

Premises and Equipment



6,204,548



6,318,134



10,228,120

Other Real Estate Owned



129,644



129,644



313,720

Bank Owned Life Insurance



8,723,607



8,665,725



8,492,003

Goodwill



38,989,566



38,989,566



38,989,566

Core Deposit Intangible



2,530,229



2,687,236



3,194,010

Accrued Interest and Other Assets



11,948,865



11,119,069



7,926,389





$           1,246,368,674



$           1,290,368,025



$              984,898,139















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Deposits:













   Noninterest-bearing Demand



$             398,406,475



$             403,423,298



$             328,439,703

   Savings, NOW and Money Market Accounts



565,956,832



574,519,221



421,833,613

   Time Deposits



71,187,653



72,677,647



78,285,729

TOTAL DEPOSITS



1,035,550,960



1,050,620,166



828,559,045

Accrued Interest and Other Liabilities



8,470,511



7,586,690



8,160,798

Other Borrowings



33,437,000



68,559,008



-

TOTAL LIABILITIES



1,077,458,471



1,126,765,864



836,719,843















Shareholders' Equity:













   Common Stock - No par value



118,132,166



118,088,766



119,816,864

   Additional Paid-in Capital



3,428,068



3,331,027



2,920,953

   Retained Earnings



37,194,084



32,843,797



24,061,588

   Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) - Net 













      Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Securities AFS



10,155,885



9,338,571



1,378,891

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



168,910,203



163,602,161



148,178,296





$           1,246,368,674



$           1,290,368,025



$              984,898,139

 

Suncrest Bank













Statements of Income (Unaudited)













For the Three Months Ended































December 31,



September 30,



December 31,





2020



2020



2019

INTEREST INCOME













   Interest and Fees on Loans



$         9,745,145



$         9,621,006



$         9,269,770

   Interest on Investment Securities



1,999,162



1,620,278



1,272,126

   Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Other



20,329



39,284



282,044

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME



11,764,636



11,280,568



10,823,940















INTEREST EXPENSE













   Interest on Savings Deposits, NOW and Money Market Accounts



451,578



451,276



1,033,695

   Interest on Time Deposits



150,042



191,864



242,532

   Interest on Other Borrowings



46,456



60,757



-

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE



648,076



703,897



1,276,227















NET INTEREST INCOME



11,116,560



10,576,671



9,547,713















Provision for Loan Losses



250,000



1,000,000



500,000

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER













PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES



10,866,560



9,576,671



9,047,713















NONINTEREST INCOME













   Service Charges, Fees, and Other Income



432,728



407,018



457,312

   Gain on Sale of Other Bank Stock



610,658



-



-

   Gain on Sale of Loans



-



-



50,012





1,043,386



407,018



507,324















NONINTEREST EXPENSE













   Salaries and Employee Benefits



3,477,410



3,148,861



2,787,137

   Occupancy Expenses



592,851



587,021



574,771

   Other Expenses



1,885,398



1,895,345



1,976,551





5,955,659



5,631,227



5,338,459

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



5,954,287



4,352,462



4,216,578

Income Taxes



1,604,000



1,144,000



1,180,300

NET INCOME



$          4,350,287



$          3,208,462



$          3,036,278

 

Suncrest Bank









Statements of Income (Unaudited)









For the Twelve Months Ended























December 31,



December 31,





2020



2019

INTEREST INCOME









   Interest and Fees on Loans



$            37,721,063



$       36,926,377

   Interest on Investment Securities



6,438,341



4,562,274

   Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Other



353,410



1,356,575

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME



44,512,814



42,845,226











INTEREST EXPENSE









   Interest on Savings Deposits, NOW and Money Market Accounts



2,302,879



3,590,402

   Interest on Time Deposits



800,693



967,845

   Interest on Other Borrowings



144,135



-

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE



3,247,707



4,558,247











NET INTEREST INCOME



41,265,107



38,286,979











Provision for Loan Losses



3,550,000



2,100,000

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER









PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES



37,715,107



36,186,979











NONINTEREST INCOME









   Service Charges, Fees, and Other Income



1,610,017



1,768,056

   Gain on Sale of Other Bank Stock



610,658



-

   Gain on Sale of Loans



-



50,012





2,220,675



1,818,068











NONINTEREST EXPENSE









   Salaries and Employee Benefits



12,578,192



11,398,002

   Occupancy Expenses



2,338,338



2,249,848

   Other Expenses



7,580,154



7,819,249





22,496,684



21,467,099

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



17,439,098



16,537,948

Income Taxes



4,306,600



4,629,100

NET INCOME



$             13,132,498



$        11,908,848

 

Suncrest Bank













Selected Financial Data & Ratios (Unaudited)

















December 31,



September 30,



December 31,





2020



2020



2019

For the three months ended:













Return on Average Assets(ROAA)



1.36%



0.99%



1.22%

Return on Average Tangible Assets (1)



1.40%



1.03%



1.27%

Return on Average Equity(ROAE)



10.50%



7.84%



8.23%

Return on Average Tangible Equity (1)



14.02%



10.52%



11.54%

Noninterest Expense (NIE) To Average Assets



1.86%



1.74%



2.15%

Efficiency Ratio



48.98%



51.27%



53.09%

Burden Ratio



1.53%



1.62%



1.94%

Net Interest Margin



3.68%



3.47%



4.14%

Cost of Funds



0.23%



0.25%



0.60%

Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS)



$               0.36



$                 0.26



$               0.24

Diluted EPS



$               0.35



$                 0.26



$               0.24















































December 31,



December 31,









2020



2019





For the twelve months ended:













Return on Average Assets(ROAA)



1.10%



1.25%





Return on Average Tangible Assets (1)



1.14%



1.31%





Return on Average Equity(ROAE)



8.22%



8.41%





Return on Average Tangible Equity (1)



11.11%



12.02%





Noninterest Expense (NIE) To Average Assets



1.88%



2.26%





Efficiency Ratio



51.73%



53.53%





Burden Ratio



2.26%



2.76%





Net Interest Margin



3.69%



4.44%





Cost of Funds



0.32%



0.57%





Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS)



$               1.06



$                 0.96





Diluted EPS



$               1.06



$                 0.95



















(1)  These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited.  They should not be

considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP.  These non-GAAP measures may not be

comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.













 

Suncrest Bank













Selected Financial Data & Ratios Continued (Unaudited)































December 31,



September 30,



December 31,





2020



2020



2019

At Period End:













Loans to Deposits



79.23%



77.05%



80.56%

Average Loans to Average Deposits (QTD)



77.21%



76.22%



78.36%

Non-Performing Assets to Assets



0.31%



0.34%



0.56%

Outstanding Shares



12,240,500



12,235,500



12,442,800

Tangible Book Value Per Share (1)



$                   10.41



$                     9.96



$                     8.52

Tangible Book Value Per Share excluding Unrealized Gain on Securities (1)



$                     9.58



$                     9.20



$                     8.41

Book Value Per Share



$                   13.80



$                   13.37



$                   11.91





























Regulatory Capital Ratios













Tier 1 Leverage (to average assets)



9.42%



9.50%



10.91%

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.90%



13.72%



14.02%

Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.90%



13.72%



14.02%

Total Capital (to risk weighted assets)



14.93%



14.74%



14.77%















































December 31,



September 30,



December 31,





2020



2020



2019

Loan Composition













Commercial and Industrial:



$          41,671,086



$          45,755,958



$          44,523,301

Paycheck Protection Program:



117,911,108



130,394,846



-

Loans to Finance Agricultural Production and Other Loans to Farmers:



34,312,187



38,392,086



34,156,321

Loans Secured by Real Estate:













Secured by Farmland



135,255,152



138,428,801



143,797,280

Construction, Land Development and Other Land



14,612,147



26,641,282



42,445,905

1-4 Family Residential Properties



46,450,212



41,388,691



44,378,455

Multifamily Residential Properties



45,401,137



45,446,188



46,969,544

Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties



90,947,431



93,084,165



95,098,253

Non-Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties



274,522,865



230,224,802



194,467,766

Total Loans Secured by Real Estate



607,188,944



575,213,929



567,157,203















Municipal Leases:



19,254,129



19,626,108



21,461,996

Other Loans:



136,111



146,851



180,172















Total Loans



$        820,473,565



$        809,529,778



$        667,478,993















(1)  These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited.  They





should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP.  These non-GAAP





measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.









 

Suncrest Bank

























Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended





























December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020





Average







Average



Average







Average





Balance



Interest



Yield/Rate



Balance



Interest



Yield/Rate



























Interest Earning Assets:

























Deposits in Other Financial Institutions



$      47,590,750



$      20,329



0.17%



$    134,317,994



$        39,284



0.12%

Investment Securities



344,949,171



1,999,162



2.32%



277,443,763



1,620,278



2.34%

Loans



810,828,554



9,745,145



4.78%



801,674,194



9,621,006



4.77%

Total Interest Earning Assets



1,203,368,475



11,764,636



3.89%



1,213,435,951



11,280,568



3.70%

Noninterest Earning Assets



78,795,091











78,283,592









Total Assets



$ 1,282,163,566











$ 1,291,719,543



































Interest Bearing Liabilities

























Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts



$    213,001,824



173,075



0.32%



$    205,419,584



165,969



0.32%

Savings and Money Market Accounts



364,667,246



278,503



0.30%



364,811,548



285,307



0.31%

Time Deposits



71,656,172



150,042



0.83%



74,361,165



191,864



1.03%

Total Interest Bearing Deposits



649,325,242



601,620



0.37%



644,592,297



643,140



0.40%

Other Borrowings



58,683,391



46,456



0.31%



68,563,899



60,757



0.35%

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities



708,008,633



648,076



0.36%



713,156,196



703,897



0.39%

Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts



400,896,026











407,213,033









Total Funding Sources



1,108,904,659











1,120,369,229









Noninterest Bearing Liabilities



7,607,718











7,730,135









Shareholders' Equity



165,651,189











163,620,179









Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity



$ 1,282,163,566











$ 1,291,719,543









Net Interest Income







$11,116,560











$ 10,576,671





Net Interest Margin











3.68%











3.47%

 

Suncrest Bank

























Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended





























December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019





Average







Average



Average







Average





Balance



Interest



Yield/Rate



Balance



Interest



Yield/Rate



























Interest Earning Assets:

























Deposits in Other Financial Institutions



$      47,590,750



$      20,329



0.17%



$      65,973,893



$      282,044



1.70%

Investment Securities



344,949,171



1,999,162



2.32%



190,343,303



1,272,126



2.67%

Loans



810,828,554



9,745,145



4.78%



657,817,950



9,269,770



5.59%

Total Interest Earning Assets



1,203,368,475



11,764,636



3.89%



914,135,146



10,823,940



4.70%

Noninterest Earning Assets



78,795,091











81,284,432









Total Assets



$ 1,282,163,566











$    995,419,578



































Interest Bearing Liabilities

























Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts



$    213,001,824



173,075



0.32%



$    133,928,030



311,637



0.92%

Savings and Money Market Accounts



364,667,246



278,503



0.30%



315,941,175



722,058



0.91%

Time Deposits



71,656,172



150,042



0.83%



80,070,952



242,532



1.20%

Total Interest Bearing Deposits



649,325,242



601,620



0.37%



529,940,157



1,276,227



0.96%

Other Borrowings



58,683,391



46,456



0.31%



-



-



-

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities



708,008,633



648,076



0.36%



529,940,157



1,276,227



0.96%

Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts



400,896,026











309,493,329









Total Funding Sources



1,108,904,659











839,433,486









Noninterest Bearing Liabilities



7,607,718











8,439,702









Shareholders' Equity



165,651,189











147,546,390









Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity



$ 1,282,163,566











$    995,419,578









Net Interest Income







$11,116,560











$   9,547,713





Net Interest Margin











3.68%











4.14%

 

Suncrest Bank

























Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)





















For the Twelve Months Ended





























December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019





Average







Average



Average







Average





Balance



Interest



Yield/Rate



Balance



Interest



Yield/Rate



























Interest Earning Assets:

























Deposits in Other Financial Institutions



$      91,330,575



$      353,410



0.39%



$   52,922,647



$   1,356,575



2.56%

Investment Securities



268,430,467



6,438,341



2.40%



165,880,866



4,562,274



2.75%

Loans



758,494,966



37,721,063



4.97%



643,274,677



36,926,377



5.74%

Total Interest Earning Assets



1,118,256,008



44,512,814



3.98%



862,078,190



42,845,226



4.97%

Noninterest Earning Assets



79,855,330











87,655,473









Total Assets



$ 1,198,111,338











$ 949,733,663



































Interest Bearing Liabilities

























Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts



$    180,483,105



487,103



0.27%



$ 112,226,061



280,922



0.25%

Savings and Money Market Accounts



361,089,110



1,815,776



0.50%



316,067,953



3,309,480



1.05%

Time Deposits



76,299,624



800,693



1.05%



88,146,328



967,845



1.10%

Total Interest Bearing Deposits



617,871,839



3,103,572



0.50%



516,440,342



4,558,247



0.88%

Other Borrowings



42,584,505



144,135



0.34%



-



-



-

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities



660,456,344



3,247,707



0.49%



516,440,342



4,558,247



0.88%

Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts



370,339,341











283,514,990









Total Funding Sources



1,030,795,685











799,955,332









Noninterest Bearing Liabilities



7,608,348











8,179,605









Shareholders' Equity



159,707,305











141,598,726









Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity



$ 1,198,111,338











$ 949,733,663









Net Interest Income







$ 41,265,107











$ 38,286,979





Net Interest Margin











3.69%











4.44%

 

1 Includes unfunded commitments

2 Redfin  Report: Sacramento Was the Most Popular Migration Destination in July 

3 LinkedIn Report: Where Tech Workers Are Moving

