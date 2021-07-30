SACRAMENTO, Calif. and VISALIA, Calif., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK) today reported unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

"We have continued to see exceptionally strong organic balance sheet growth through the second quarter, with non-PPP loans increasing by 5% over the linked quarter and total deposits increasing by almost 4%," said Ciaran McMullan, President and CEO of Suncrest Bank. "This impressive performance is a reflection of the high quality of our relationship management teams and the outstanding support they receive from the entire organization." 

"On July 27th we announced our intention to merge with Citizens Business Bank, one of the country's top performing banks, and we look forward to completing the merger later this year or early next year," McMullan added.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Announced agreement to merge with CVB Financial Corp. on July 27, 2021
  • Net income of $4.5 million, an increase of $1.8 million over Q2 2020
  • Diluted EPS of $0.36, an increase of 63.6% over Q2 2020
  • Total loan growth (excluding PPP) of $35.2 million or 4.88% (19.5% annualized)
  • New originations1 (excluding PPP) of $71.0 million
  • Total deposits (excluding brokered) increased $40.5 million or 3.66% (14.62% annualized)
  • Return on average tangible assets of 1.37%
  • Return on average tangible equity of 14.10%
  • Efficiency ratio of 50.83%
  • Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.45%

1

Includes unfunded commitments

Income Statement

Net income for the quarter was $4.5 million compared to $4.0 million for the linked quarter and $2.69 million for the same quarter last year. The increase over the linked quarter is primarily due to an increase in fees and interest on loans and securities. The increase over the second quarter of 2020 is mostly driven by an increase in net interest income and the reduction in provision for loan losses, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense.

Interest income increased to $12.5 million versus $11.5 million for the linked quarter and increased from $10.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2020. The increase over the linked quarter is primarily a result of an increase in the loan yield from 4.62% in the linked quarter to 4.80% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Interest expense declined to $490,000 as compared to $518,000 over the linked quarter due to a decline in our cost of funds to 17 basis points (bps) from 19 bps last quarter.  In addition, the decrease in interest expense was $261,000 over the same quarter last year due to a decline in our cost of funds by 12 basis points.

Included in interest income are fees earned on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") Loans of approximately $764,000 in the second quarter versus $704,000 in the linked quarter and $399,000 in the second quarter of 2020.  

Net interest Margin (NIM) improved to 3.82% compared to 3.68% for the linked quarter. NIM improved over the same quarter last year primarily due to the decrease in the cost of funds by 12 basis points. Yield on loans improved to 4.80% in Q2 from 4.62% for the linked quarter. Excluding PPP loans, our NIM would have been 3.87% in Q2 compared to 3.81% for the linked quarter and loan yield would have been 5.07% in Q2 compared to 4.99% for the linked quarter.

Total noninterest expense increased over the linked quarter by 6.3% or $377,000, and increased over the same quarter last year by approximately $1.0 million. The increase over the linked quarter was a result of an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense by $169,000 or 5.0% and an increase in other noninterest expense of $201,000 or 9.9%.  The increase over the same quarter last year is predominantly a result of the recruitment of new employees in primarily customer facing roles. However, despite this level of recruitment we continue to maintain our key expense ratios at consistently low levels with efficiency ratio being 50.83% in Q2 while our burden ratio and noninterest expense to average assets were 1.75% and 1.89% respectively.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at June 30, 2021 increased to $1.37 billion as compared to $1.34 billion for the linked quarter.  The increase was $33.8 million or 2.5% as a result of an increase in total investment securities of $31.3 million and were funded by an increase in deposits.  Total assets increased $85.5 million or 6.6% over the same quarter last year as a result of an increase in loans of $64.2 million.  Investment Securities increased $123.4 million over the same quarter last year and were funded by an increase in deposits. 

Total deposits (excluding brokered deposits) at June 30, 2021 were $1.147 billion, an increase of $40.5 million or 3.66% over the linked quarter. Total deposits (excluding brokered deposits) increased year over year by $97.9 million or 9.34%.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2021 the bank acquired $60.0 million in low cost brokered deposits to partially fund PPP loans and pay down advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank. Brokered deposits at June 30, 2021 were $45.0 million

Total loans at June 30, 2021 were $868.8 million, an increase of $5.5 million over the linked quarter. Total loans (excluding PPP loans) increased by $35.2 million or 4.88% over the linked quarter. Total PPP loans were $111.3 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $141.0 million at March 31, 2021.

PPP Loan Forgiveness and PPP Round Two

To date, over 95% of our PPP Round One customers have started the forgiveness process and $69 million has been forgiven. We completed PPP Round Two with 244 loans totaling $48.6 million

We have continued to track new business generated as a result of the approximately 190 new customers acquired through both PPP Round One and Round Two. To date, approximately 43% of these customers have established additional non-PPP related business with the bank, including approximately $30 million in new deposits (exclusive of PPP funds) and approximately $24.0 million in new loan commitments together with an additional $15.7 million in the pipeline. 

Asset Quality 

Non-performing assets decreased to $4.8 million or 0.35% of total assets at June 30, 2021 compared to 0.37% at March 31, 2021.

Based on our standard analysis of portfolio trends and considerations for improving economic conditions of our primary industries, we determined a provision for loan losses was not required for the quarter. As a result, our allowance as a percentage of total loans (excluding both PPP and acquired loans) declined to 1.36% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.49% at March 31, 2021. 

At the end of the second quarter, three loans in the amount of $2.7 million remain in our loan payment deferral program.  Two of these loans, in the amount of $2.5 million, resumed payments in July 2021, with the remaining loan of approximately $200,000 scheduled to start payments by the end of the third quarter.

Per the table below, both classified accrual and classified nonaccrual loans declined through the quarter. As a result, total classified loans as a percentage of total loans declined to 1.44%, or 1.65% excluding PPP loans.



Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Total Classified Loans (a)

$12,533,580

$12,928,681

$12,928,632

$14,370,053

Classified - Accrual Loans

$7,864,816

$8,166,865

$9,176,720

$10,111,838

Classified - Non-Accrual Loans

$4,668,764

$4,761,816

$3,751,912

$4,258,215

Total Classified / Total Loans

1.44%

1.50%

1.58%

1.78%

Total Classified / Total Loans (excluding PPP)

1.65%

1.79%

1.84%

2.12%





(a)  

Includes classified accrual loans and non-accrual loans

Capital

Suncrest Bank remained well capitalized at June 30, 2021. All of the bank's capital ratios are above minimum regulatory standards for "well capitalized" institutions.

At June 30, 2021 tangible book value per common share was $10.72 with common shares issued of 12,249,500 as of the same date.

Suncrest Bank













Statements of Financial Condition













(Unaudited)

















June 30,



March 31,



June 30,





2021



2021



2020

ASSETS













Cash and Due from Banks



$               15,578,565



$               24,078,595



$               13,228,364

Federal Funds Sold



41,425,000



36,984,000



142,930,000

TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



57,003,565



61,062,595



156,158,364















Investment Securities Available for Sale (AFS)



379,724,228



348,379,719



256,315,062

Loans:













   Total Loans



868,818,328



863,343,343



804,668,120

   Allowance for Loan Losses



(8,502,239)



(8,503,654)



(7,261,565)

NET LOANS



860,316,089



854,839,689



797,406,555















Federal Home Loan Bank and Other Bank Stock, at Cost



5,366,684



4,907,984



5,862,141

Premises and Equipment



5,990,719



6,071,861



6,465,203

Other Real Estate Owned



-



129,644



129,644

Bank Owned Life Insurance



8,835,996



8,779,315



8,607,800

Goodwill



38,989,566



38,989,566



38,989,566

Core Deposit Intangible



2,232,796



2,378,513



2,844,243

Accrued Interest and Other Assets



13,524,738



12,676,878



13,738,199





$           1,371,984,381



$           1,338,215,764



$           1,286,516,777















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Deposits:













   Noninterest-bearing Demand



$             528,012,539



$             490,584,958



$             462,020,939

   Savings, NOW and Money Market Accounts



552,252,423



545,695,354



510,478,265

   Time Deposits - Retail



66,582,888



70,117,424



76,411,399

   Time Deposits - Wholesale



45,000,000



60,000,000



-

TOTAL DEPOSITS



1,191,847,850



1,166,397,736



1,048,910,603

Accrued Interest and Other Liabilities



7,621,556



7,762,743



7,503,426

Other Borrowings



-



-



68,559,008

TOTAL LIABILITIES



1,199,469,406



1,174,160,479



1,124,973,037















Shareholders' Equity:













   Common Stock - No par value



118,199,166



118,164,166



119,676,119

   Additional Paid-in Capital



3,741,305



3,584,198



3,201,835

   Retained Earnings



42,624,814



38,137,566



29,635,334

   Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income - Net 













      Unrealized Gain on Securities AFS



7,949,690



4,169,355



9,030,452

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



172,514,975



164,055,285



161,543,740





$           1,371,984,381



$           1,338,215,764



$           1,286,516,777

 

Suncrest Bank













Statements of Income (Unaudited)













For the Three Months Ended































June 30,



March 31,



June 30,





2021



2021



2020

INTEREST INCOME













   Interest and Fees on Loans



$       10,334,296



$         9,467,855



$         9,043,344

   Interest on Investment Securities



2,184,839



2,045,420



1,533,208

   Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Other



13,995



15,020



31,418

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME



12,533,130



11,528,295



10,607,970















INTEREST EXPENSE













   Interest on Savings Deposits, NOW and Money Market Accounts



397,994



398,520



492,277

   Interest on Time Deposits - Retail



80,198



103,959



221,256

   Interest on Time Deposits - Wholesale



11,342



9,947



-

   Interest on Other Borrowings



-



5,302



36,923

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE



489,534



517,728



750,456















NET INTEREST INCOME



12,043,596



11,010,567



9,857,514















Provision for Loan Losses



-



-



1,200,000

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER













PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES



12,043,596



11,010,567



8,657,514















NONINTEREST INCOME













   Service Charges, Fees, and Other Income



438,819



462,797



320,080

   Gain on Sale of Loans



28,273



-



-





467,092



462,797



320,080















NONINTEREST EXPENSE













   Salaries and Employee Benefits



3,536,175



3,366,927



2,910,755

   Occupancy Expenses



591,437



584,405



570,479

   Other Expenses



2,231,227



2,030,726



1,867,817





6,358,839



5,982,058



5,349,051

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



6,151,849



5,491,306



3,628,543

Income Taxes



1,664,600



1,486,700



939,700

NET INCOME



$          4,487,249



$          4,004,606



$          2,688,843

 

Suncrest Bank









Statements of Income (Unaudited)









For the Six Months Ended























June 30,



June 30,





2021



2020

INTEREST INCOME









   Interest and Fees on Loans



$            19,802,150



$       18,354,911

   Interest on Investment Securities



4,230,259



2,818,901

   Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Other



29,016



293,797

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME



24,061,425



21,467,609











INTEREST EXPENSE









   Interest on Savings Deposits, NOW and Money Market Accounts



796,515



1,400,025

   Interest on Time Deposits - Retail



184,156



458,787

   Interest on Time Deposits - Wholesale



21,289



-

   Interest on Other Borrowings



5,302



36,923

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE



1,007,262



1,895,735











NET INTEREST INCOME



23,054,163



19,571,874











Provision for Loan Losses



-



2,300,000

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER









PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES



23,054,163



17,271,874











NONINTEREST INCOME









   Service Charges, Fees, and Other Income



901,616



770,270

   Gain on Sale of Loans



28,273



-





929,889



770,270











NONINTEREST EXPENSE









   Salaries and Employee Benefits



6,903,102



5,951,922

   Occupancy Expenses



1,175,841



1,158,466

   Other Expenses



4,261,954



3,799,411





12,340,897



10,909,799

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



11,643,155



7,132,345

Income Taxes



3,151,300



1,558,600

NET INCOME



$               8,491,855



$          5,573,745

 

Suncrest Bank













Selected Financial Data & Ratios (Unaudited)

















June 30,



March 31,



June 30,





2021



2021



2020

For the three months ended:













Return on Average Assets(ROAA)



1.33%



1.24%



0.90%

Return on Average Tangible Assets (1)



1.37%



1.28%



0.93%

Return on Average Equity(ROAE)



10.65%



9.52%



6.83%

Return on Average Tangible Equity (1)



14.10%



12.62%



9.31%

Noninterest Expense (NIE) To Average Assets



1.89%



1.85%



1.79%

Efficiency Ratio



50.83%



52.14%



52.56%

Burden Ratio



1.75%



1.71%



1.68%

Net Interest Margin



3.82%



3.68%



3.56%

Cost of Funds



0.17%



0.19%



0.29%

Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS)



$               0.37



$                 0.33



$               0.22

Diluted EPS



$               0.36



$                 0.32



$               0.22



















June 30,



June 30,









2021



2020





For the six months ended:













Return on Average Assets(ROAA)



1.29%



1.01%





Return on Average Tangible Assets (1)



1.33%



1.05%





Return on Average Equity(ROAE)



10.08%



7.20%





Return on Average Tangible Equity (1)



13.35%



9.87%





Noninterest Expense (NIE) To Average Assets



1.73%



1.97%





Efficiency Ratio



51.45%



53.63%





Burden Ratio



1.73%



1.83%





Net Interest Margin



3.75%



3.83%





Cost of Funds



0.18%



0.40%





Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS)



$               0.69



$                 0.45





Diluted EPS



$               0.68



$                 0.45

































(1)  These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited.  They should not be

considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP.  These non-GAAP measures may not be

comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.













 

Suncrest Bank













Selected Financial Data & Ratios Continued (Unaudited)































June 30,



March 31,



June 30,





2021



2021



2020

At Period End:













Loans to Deposits



72.90%



74.02%



76.71%

Average Loans to Average Deposits (QTD)



73.64%



75.33%



76.80%

Non-Performing Assets to Assets



0.35%



0.37%



0.34%

Outstanding Shares



12,249,500



12,244,500



12,443,800

Tangible Book Value Per Share (1)



$                   10.72



$                   10.02



$                     9.62

Tangible Book Value Per Share excluding Unrealized Gain on Securities (1)



$                   10.07



$                     9.68



$                     8.90

Book Value Per Share



$                   14.08



$                   13.40



$                   12.98





























Regulatory Capital Ratios













Tier 1 Leverage (to average assets)



9.45%



9.52%



9.93%

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.86%



13.49%



12.68%

Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.86%



13.49%



12.68%

Total Capital (to risk weighted assets)



14.84%



14.47%



13.52%















































June 30,



March 31,



June 30,





2021



2021



2020

Loan Composition













Commercial and Industrial:



$          39,134,449



$          39,296,132



$          48,655,792

Paycheck Protection Program:



111,280,895



141,027,050



128,358,805

Loans to Finance Agricultural Production and Other Loans to Farmers:



40,194,038



36,232,968



36,941,792

Loans Secured by Real Estate:













Secured by Farmland



130,397,870



130,049,625



139,799,353

Construction, Land Development and Other Land



21,182,675



17,563,918



28,680,776

1-4 Family Residential Properties



53,532,531



49,352,950



41,713,258

Multifamily Residential Properties



49,661,004



45,613,795



45,975,886

Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties



110,743,084



100,153,512



93,341,233

Non-Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties



293,982,408



284,934,220



222,079,538

Total Loans Secured by Real Estate



659,499,572



627,668,020



571,590,044















Municipal Leases:



18,584,601



18,992,033



18,961,522

Other Loans:



124,773



127,140



160,165















Total Loans



$        868,818,328



$        863,343,343



$        804,668,120















(1)  These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited.  They





should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP.  These non-GAAP





measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.









 

Suncrest Bank

























Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended





























June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021





Average







Average



Average







Average





Balance



Interest



Yield/Rate



Balance



Interest



Yield/Rate



























Interest Earning Assets:

























Deposits in Other Financial Institutions



$      35,405,889



$      13,995



0.16%



$      41,700,915



$        15,020



0.15%

Investment Securities



367,244,025



2,184,839



2.38%



341,085,867



2,045,420



2.40%

Loans



862,921,793



10,334,296



4.80%



831,170,385



9,467,855



4.62%

Total Interest Earning Assets



1,265,571,707



12,533,130



3.97%



1,213,957,167



11,528,295



3.85%

Noninterest Earning Assets



82,474,013











77,681,839









Total Assets



$ 1,348,045,720











$ 1,291,639,006



































Interest Bearing Liabilities

























Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts



$    158,481,231



171,063



0.43%



$    151,769,243



157,853



0.42%

Savings and Money Market Accounts



400,437,784



226,931



0.23%



374,486,058



240,667



0.26%

Time Deposits - Retail



69,314,072



80,198



0.46%



72,120,869



103,959



0.58%

Time Deposits - Wholesale



49,120,942



11,342



0.09%



42,666,763



9,947



0.09%

Total Interest Bearing Deposits



677,354,029



489,534



0.29%



641,042,933



512,426



0.32%

Other Borrowings and FLHB Advances



-



-



0.00%



11,674,122



5,302



0.18%

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities



677,354,029



489,534



0.29%



652,717,055



517,728



0.32%

Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts



494,517,122











462,363,367









Total Funding Sources



1,171,871,151











1,115,080,422









Noninterest Bearing Liabilities



7,664,587











8,248,395









Shareholders' Equity



168,509,982











168,310,189









Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity



$ 1,348,045,720











$ 1,291,639,006









Net Interest Income







$12,043,596











$ 11,010,567





Net Interest Margin











3.82%











3.68%

 

Suncrest Bank

























Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended





























June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020





Average







Average



Average







Average





Balance



Interest



Yield/Rate



Balance



Interest



Yield/Rate



























Interest Earning Assets:

























Deposits in Other Financial Institutions



$      35,405,889



$      13,995



0.16%



$    104,997,550



$        31,418



0.12%

Investment Securities



367,244,025



2,184,839



2.38%



248,509,748



1,533,208



2.47%

Loans



862,921,793



10,334,296



4.80%



761,220,714



9,043,344



4.78%

Total Interest Earning Assets



1,265,571,707



12,533,130



3.97%



1,114,728,012



10,607,970



3.83%

Noninterest Earning Assets



82,474,013











81,563,032









Total Assets



$ 1,348,045,720











$ 1,196,291,044



































Interest Bearing Liabilities

























Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts



$    158,481,231



171,063



0.43%



$    142,036,914



114,631



0.32%

Savings and Money Market Accounts



400,437,784



226,931



0.23%



361,680,471



377,646



0.42%

Time Deposits - Retail



69,314,072



80,198



0.46%



78,902,446



221,256



1.13%

Time Deposits - Wholesale



49,120,942



11,342



0.09%



-



-



0.00%

Total Interest Bearing Deposits



677,354,029



489,534



0.29%



582,619,831



713,533



0.49%

Other Borrowings and FLHB Advances



-



-



0.00%



42,628,331



36,923



0.35%

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities



677,354,029



489,534



0.29%



625,248,162



750,456



0.48%

Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts



494,517,122











406,374,113









Total Funding Sources



1,171,871,151











1,031,622,275









Noninterest Bearing Liabilities



7,664,587











7,260,169









Shareholders' Equity



168,509,982











157,408,600









Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity



$ 1,348,045,720











$ 1,196,291,044









Net Interest Income







$12,043,596











$   9,857,514





Net Interest Margin











3.82%











3.56%

 

Suncrest Bank

























Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)





















For the Six Months Ended





























June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020





Average







Average



Average







Average





Balance



Interest



Yield/Rate



Balance



Interest



Yield/Rate



























Interest Earning Assets:

























Deposits in Other Financial Institutions



$      38,536,012



$      29,016



0.15%



$      91,710,912



$      293,797



0.64%

Investment Securities



354,237,207



4,230,259



2.39%



225,194,510



2,818,901



2.50%

Loans



847,133,801



19,802,150



4.71%



710,213,763



18,354,911



5.20%

Total Interest Earning Assets



1,239,907,020



24,061,425



3.91%



1,027,119,185



21,467,609



4.20%

Noninterest Earning Assets



80,091,162











81,185,778









Total Assets



$ 1,319,998,182











$ 1,108,304,963



































Interest Bearing Liabilities

























Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts



$    155,143,778



328,916



0.43%



$    132,877,116



148,059



0.22%

Savings and Money Market Accounts



387,533,611



467,599



0.24%



357,398,709



1,251,966



0.70%

Time Deposits - Retail



70,709,717



184,156



0.53%



79,626,743



458,787



1.16%

Time Deposits - Wholesale



45,911,682



21,289



0.09%



-



-



0.00%

Total Interest Bearing Deposits



659,298,788



1,001,960



0.31%



569,902,568



1,858,812



0.66%

Other Borrowings and FLHB Advances



5,804,812



5,302



0.18%



21,314,165



36,923



0.35%

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities



665,103,600



1,007,262



0.31%



591,216,733



1,895,735



0.64%

Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts



478,529,067











354,816,357









Total Funding Sources



1,143,632,667











946,033,090









Noninterest Bearing Liabilities



7,954,878











7,547,105









Shareholders' Equity



168,410,637











154,724,768









Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity



$ 1,319,998,182











$ 1,108,304,963









Net Interest Income







$23,054,163











$ 19,571,874





Net Interest Margin











3.75%











3.83%



























 

 

