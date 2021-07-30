SACRAMENTO, Calif. and VISALIA, Calif., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK) today reported unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021.
"We have continued to see exceptionally strong organic balance sheet growth through the second quarter, with non-PPP loans increasing by 5% over the linked quarter and total deposits increasing by almost 4%," said Ciaran McMullan, President and CEO of Suncrest Bank. "This impressive performance is a reflection of the high quality of our relationship management teams and the outstanding support they receive from the entire organization."
"On July 27th we announced our intention to merge with Citizens Business Bank, one of the country's top performing banks, and we look forward to completing the merger later this year or early next year," McMullan added.
Second Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Announced agreement to merge with CVB Financial Corp. on July 27, 2021
- Net income of $4.5 million, an increase of $1.8 million over Q2 2020
- Diluted EPS of $0.36, an increase of 63.6% over Q2 2020
- Total loan growth (excluding PPP) of $35.2 million or 4.88% (19.5% annualized)
- New originations1 (excluding PPP) of $71.0 million
- Total deposits (excluding brokered) increased $40.5 million or 3.66% (14.62% annualized)
- Return on average tangible assets of 1.37%
- Return on average tangible equity of 14.10%
- Efficiency ratio of 50.83%
- Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.45%
1
Includes unfunded commitments
Income Statement
Net income for the quarter was $4.5 million compared to $4.0 million for the linked quarter and $2.69 million for the same quarter last year. The increase over the linked quarter is primarily due to an increase in fees and interest on loans and securities. The increase over the second quarter of 2020 is mostly driven by an increase in net interest income and the reduction in provision for loan losses, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense.
Interest income increased to $12.5 million versus $11.5 million for the linked quarter and increased from $10.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2020. The increase over the linked quarter is primarily a result of an increase in the loan yield from 4.62% in the linked quarter to 4.80% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Interest expense declined to $490,000 as compared to $518,000 over the linked quarter due to a decline in our cost of funds to 17 basis points (bps) from 19 bps last quarter. In addition, the decrease in interest expense was $261,000 over the same quarter last year due to a decline in our cost of funds by 12 basis points.
Included in interest income are fees earned on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") Loans of approximately $764,000 in the second quarter versus $704,000 in the linked quarter and $399,000 in the second quarter of 2020.
Net interest Margin (NIM) improved to 3.82% compared to 3.68% for the linked quarter. NIM improved over the same quarter last year primarily due to the decrease in the cost of funds by 12 basis points. Yield on loans improved to 4.80% in Q2 from 4.62% for the linked quarter. Excluding PPP loans, our NIM would have been 3.87% in Q2 compared to 3.81% for the linked quarter and loan yield would have been 5.07% in Q2 compared to 4.99% for the linked quarter.
Total noninterest expense increased over the linked quarter by 6.3% or $377,000, and increased over the same quarter last year by approximately $1.0 million. The increase over the linked quarter was a result of an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense by $169,000 or 5.0% and an increase in other noninterest expense of $201,000 or 9.9%. The increase over the same quarter last year is predominantly a result of the recruitment of new employees in primarily customer facing roles. However, despite this level of recruitment we continue to maintain our key expense ratios at consistently low levels with efficiency ratio being 50.83% in Q2 while our burden ratio and noninterest expense to average assets were 1.75% and 1.89% respectively.
Balance Sheet
Total assets at June 30, 2021 increased to $1.37 billion as compared to $1.34 billion for the linked quarter. The increase was $33.8 million or 2.5% as a result of an increase in total investment securities of $31.3 million and were funded by an increase in deposits. Total assets increased $85.5 million or 6.6% over the same quarter last year as a result of an increase in loans of $64.2 million. Investment Securities increased $123.4 million over the same quarter last year and were funded by an increase in deposits.
Total deposits (excluding brokered deposits) at June 30, 2021 were $1.147 billion, an increase of $40.5 million or 3.66% over the linked quarter. Total deposits (excluding brokered deposits) increased year over year by $97.9 million or 9.34%.
During the quarter ended March 31, 2021 the bank acquired $60.0 million in low cost brokered deposits to partially fund PPP loans and pay down advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank. Brokered deposits at June 30, 2021 were $45.0 million.
Total loans at June 30, 2021 were $868.8 million, an increase of $5.5 million over the linked quarter. Total loans (excluding PPP loans) increased by $35.2 million or 4.88% over the linked quarter. Total PPP loans were $111.3 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $141.0 million at March 31, 2021.
PPP Loan Forgiveness and PPP Round Two
To date, over 95% of our PPP Round One customers have started the forgiveness process and $69 million has been forgiven. We completed PPP Round Two with 244 loans totaling $48.6 million.
We have continued to track new business generated as a result of the approximately 190 new customers acquired through both PPP Round One and Round Two. To date, approximately 43% of these customers have established additional non-PPP related business with the bank, including approximately $30 million in new deposits (exclusive of PPP funds) and approximately $24.0 million in new loan commitments together with an additional $15.7 million in the pipeline.
Asset Quality
Non-performing assets decreased to $4.8 million or 0.35% of total assets at June 30, 2021 compared to 0.37% at March 31, 2021.
Based on our standard analysis of portfolio trends and considerations for improving economic conditions of our primary industries, we determined a provision for loan losses was not required for the quarter. As a result, our allowance as a percentage of total loans (excluding both PPP and acquired loans) declined to 1.36% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.49% at March 31, 2021.
At the end of the second quarter, three loans in the amount of $2.7 million remain in our loan payment deferral program. Two of these loans, in the amount of $2.5 million, resumed payments in July 2021, with the remaining loan of approximately $200,000 scheduled to start payments by the end of the third quarter.
Per the table below, both classified accrual and classified nonaccrual loans declined through the quarter. As a result, total classified loans as a percentage of total loans declined to 1.44%, or 1.65% excluding PPP loans.
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Total Classified Loans (a)
$12,533,580
$12,928,681
$12,928,632
$14,370,053
Classified - Accrual Loans
$7,864,816
$8,166,865
$9,176,720
$10,111,838
Classified - Non-Accrual Loans
$4,668,764
$4,761,816
$3,751,912
$4,258,215
Total Classified / Total Loans
1.44%
1.50%
1.58%
1.78%
Total Classified / Total Loans (excluding PPP)
1.65%
1.79%
1.84%
2.12%
(a)
Includes classified accrual loans and non-accrual loans
Capital
Suncrest Bank remained well capitalized at June 30, 2021. All of the bank's capital ratios are above minimum regulatory standards for "well capitalized" institutions.
At June 30, 2021 tangible book value per common share was $10.72 with common shares issued of 12,249,500 as of the same date.
About Suncrest Bank
Suncrest Bank, member FDIC, offers a full range of commercial, small business and agribusiness loans, cash management services and personal deposit products throughout the Central Valley of California and the Greater Sacramento Region. It is regularly rated Five Stars by Bauer Financial as one of the nation's strongest financial institutions, and in 2017 and 2018 was named to the OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. It is a Preferred Lender with the Small Business Administration and its stock can be purchased on the open market, trading on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol SBKK. For all other information, visit www.suncrestbank.com
Forward Looking Statements
Except for the historical information in this news release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include: the credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and trend of loan delinquencies and charge-offs, results of examinations by our banking regulators, our ability to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity, our ability to manage loan delinquency rates, our ability to price deposits to retain existing customers and achieve low-cost deposit growth, manage expenses and lower the efficiency ratio, expand or maintain the net interest margin, mitigate interest rate risk for changes in the interest rate environment, competitive pressures in the banking industry, access to available sources of credit to manage liquidity, the local and national economic environment, and other risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Suncrest Bank undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Investors are encouraged to read the Suncrest Bank annual reports which are available on our website.
Suncrest Bank
Statements of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
ASSETS
Cash and Due from Banks
$ 15,578,565
$ 24,078,595
$ 13,228,364
Federal Funds Sold
41,425,000
36,984,000
142,930,000
TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
57,003,565
61,062,595
156,158,364
Investment Securities Available for Sale (AFS)
379,724,228
348,379,719
256,315,062
Loans:
Total Loans
868,818,328
863,343,343
804,668,120
Allowance for Loan Losses
(8,502,239)
(8,503,654)
(7,261,565)
NET LOANS
860,316,089
854,839,689
797,406,555
Federal Home Loan Bank and Other Bank Stock, at Cost
5,366,684
4,907,984
5,862,141
Premises and Equipment
5,990,719
6,071,861
6,465,203
Other Real Estate Owned
-
129,644
129,644
Bank Owned Life Insurance
8,835,996
8,779,315
8,607,800
Goodwill
38,989,566
38,989,566
38,989,566
Core Deposit Intangible
2,232,796
2,378,513
2,844,243
Accrued Interest and Other Assets
13,524,738
12,676,878
13,738,199
$ 1,371,984,381
$ 1,338,215,764
$ 1,286,516,777
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing Demand
$ 528,012,539
$ 490,584,958
$ 462,020,939
Savings, NOW and Money Market Accounts
552,252,423
545,695,354
510,478,265
Time Deposits - Retail
66,582,888
70,117,424
76,411,399
Time Deposits - Wholesale
45,000,000
60,000,000
-
TOTAL DEPOSITS
1,191,847,850
1,166,397,736
1,048,910,603
Accrued Interest and Other Liabilities
7,621,556
7,762,743
7,503,426
Other Borrowings
-
-
68,559,008
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,199,469,406
1,174,160,479
1,124,973,037
Shareholders' Equity:
Common Stock - No par value
118,199,166
118,164,166
119,676,119
Additional Paid-in Capital
3,741,305
3,584,198
3,201,835
Retained Earnings
42,624,814
38,137,566
29,635,334
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income - Net
Unrealized Gain on Securities AFS
7,949,690
4,169,355
9,030,452
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
172,514,975
164,055,285
161,543,740
$ 1,371,984,381
$ 1,338,215,764
$ 1,286,516,777
Suncrest Bank
Statements of Income (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and Fees on Loans
$ 10,334,296
$ 9,467,855
$ 9,043,344
Interest on Investment Securities
2,184,839
2,045,420
1,533,208
Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Other
13,995
15,020
31,418
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
12,533,130
11,528,295
10,607,970
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on Savings Deposits, NOW and Money Market Accounts
397,994
398,520
492,277
Interest on Time Deposits - Retail
80,198
103,959
221,256
Interest on Time Deposits - Wholesale
11,342
9,947
-
Interest on Other Borrowings
-
5,302
36,923
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
489,534
517,728
750,456
NET INTEREST INCOME
12,043,596
11,010,567
9,857,514
Provision for Loan Losses
-
-
1,200,000
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
12,043,596
11,010,567
8,657,514
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service Charges, Fees, and Other Income
438,819
462,797
320,080
Gain on Sale of Loans
28,273
-
-
467,092
462,797
320,080
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and Employee Benefits
3,536,175
3,366,927
2,910,755
Occupancy Expenses
591,437
584,405
570,479
Other Expenses
2,231,227
2,030,726
1,867,817
6,358,839
5,982,058
5,349,051
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
6,151,849
5,491,306
3,628,543
Income Taxes
1,664,600
1,486,700
939,700
NET INCOME
$ 4,487,249
$ 4,004,606
$ 2,688,843
Suncrest Bank
Statements of Income (Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and Fees on Loans
$ 19,802,150
$ 18,354,911
Interest on Investment Securities
4,230,259
2,818,901
Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Other
29,016
293,797
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
24,061,425
21,467,609
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on Savings Deposits, NOW and Money Market Accounts
796,515
1,400,025
Interest on Time Deposits - Retail
184,156
458,787
Interest on Time Deposits - Wholesale
21,289
-
Interest on Other Borrowings
5,302
36,923
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
1,007,262
1,895,735
NET INTEREST INCOME
23,054,163
19,571,874
Provision for Loan Losses
-
2,300,000
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
23,054,163
17,271,874
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service Charges, Fees, and Other Income
901,616
770,270
Gain on Sale of Loans
28,273
-
929,889
770,270
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and Employee Benefits
6,903,102
5,951,922
Occupancy Expenses
1,175,841
1,158,466
Other Expenses
4,261,954
3,799,411
12,340,897
10,909,799
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
11,643,155
7,132,345
Income Taxes
3,151,300
1,558,600
NET INCOME
$ 8,491,855
$ 5,573,745
Suncrest Bank
Selected Financial Data & Ratios (Unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
For the three months ended:
Return on Average Assets(ROAA)
1.33%
1.24%
0.90%
Return on Average Tangible Assets (1)
1.37%
1.28%
0.93%
Return on Average Equity(ROAE)
10.65%
9.52%
6.83%
Return on Average Tangible Equity (1)
14.10%
12.62%
9.31%
Noninterest Expense (NIE) To Average Assets
1.89%
1.85%
1.79%
Efficiency Ratio
50.83%
52.14%
52.56%
Burden Ratio
1.75%
1.71%
1.68%
Net Interest Margin
3.82%
3.68%
3.56%
Cost of Funds
0.17%
0.19%
0.29%
Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS)
$ 0.37
$ 0.33
$ 0.22
Diluted EPS
$ 0.36
$ 0.32
$ 0.22
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
For the six months ended:
Return on Average Assets(ROAA)
1.29%
1.01%
Return on Average Tangible Assets (1)
1.33%
1.05%
Return on Average Equity(ROAE)
10.08%
7.20%
Return on Average Tangible Equity (1)
13.35%
9.87%
Noninterest Expense (NIE) To Average Assets
1.73%
1.97%
Efficiency Ratio
51.45%
53.63%
Burden Ratio
1.73%
1.83%
Net Interest Margin
3.75%
3.83%
Cost of Funds
0.18%
0.40%
Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS)
$ 0.69
$ 0.45
Diluted EPS
$ 0.68
$ 0.45
(1) These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be
considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be
comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Suncrest Bank
Selected Financial Data & Ratios Continued (Unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
At Period End:
Loans to Deposits
72.90%
74.02%
76.71%
Average Loans to Average Deposits (QTD)
73.64%
75.33%
76.80%
Non-Performing Assets to Assets
0.35%
0.37%
0.34%
Outstanding Shares
12,249,500
12,244,500
12,443,800
Tangible Book Value Per Share (1)
$ 10.72
$ 10.02
$ 9.62
Tangible Book Value Per Share excluding Unrealized Gain on Securities (1)
$ 10.07
$ 9.68
$ 8.90
Book Value Per Share
$ 14.08
$ 13.40
$ 12.98
Regulatory Capital Ratios
Tier 1 Leverage (to average assets)
9.45%
9.52%
9.93%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets)
13.86%
13.49%
12.68%
Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets)
13.86%
13.49%
12.68%
Total Capital (to risk weighted assets)
14.84%
14.47%
13.52%
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
Loan Composition
Commercial and Industrial:
$ 39,134,449
$ 39,296,132
$ 48,655,792
Paycheck Protection Program:
111,280,895
141,027,050
128,358,805
Loans to Finance Agricultural Production and Other Loans to Farmers:
40,194,038
36,232,968
36,941,792
Loans Secured by Real Estate:
Secured by Farmland
130,397,870
130,049,625
139,799,353
Construction, Land Development and Other Land
21,182,675
17,563,918
28,680,776
1-4 Family Residential Properties
53,532,531
49,352,950
41,713,258
Multifamily Residential Properties
49,661,004
45,613,795
45,975,886
Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties
110,743,084
100,153,512
93,341,233
Non-Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties
293,982,408
284,934,220
222,079,538
Total Loans Secured by Real Estate
659,499,572
627,668,020
571,590,044
Municipal Leases:
18,584,601
18,992,033
18,961,522
Other Loans:
124,773
127,140
160,165
Total Loans
$ 868,818,328
$ 863,343,343
$ 804,668,120
(1) These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They
should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP
measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Suncrest Bank
Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
$ 35,405,889
$ 13,995
0.16%
$ 41,700,915
$ 15,020
0.15%
Investment Securities
367,244,025
2,184,839
2.38%
341,085,867
2,045,420
2.40%
Loans
862,921,793
10,334,296
4.80%
831,170,385
9,467,855
4.62%
Total Interest Earning Assets
1,265,571,707
12,533,130
3.97%
1,213,957,167
11,528,295
3.85%
Noninterest Earning Assets
82,474,013
77,681,839
Total Assets
$ 1,348,045,720
$ 1,291,639,006
Interest Bearing Liabilities
Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
$ 158,481,231
171,063
0.43%
$ 151,769,243
157,853
0.42%
Savings and Money Market Accounts
400,437,784
226,931
0.23%
374,486,058
240,667
0.26%
Time Deposits - Retail
69,314,072
80,198
0.46%
72,120,869
103,959
0.58%
Time Deposits - Wholesale
49,120,942
11,342
0.09%
42,666,763
9,947
0.09%
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
677,354,029
489,534
0.29%
641,042,933
512,426
0.32%
Other Borrowings and FLHB Advances
-
-
0.00%
11,674,122
5,302
0.18%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
677,354,029
489,534
0.29%
652,717,055
517,728
0.32%
Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts
494,517,122
462,363,367
Total Funding Sources
1,171,871,151
1,115,080,422
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
7,664,587
8,248,395
Shareholders' Equity
168,509,982
168,310,189
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
$ 1,348,045,720
$ 1,291,639,006
Net Interest Income
$12,043,596
$ 11,010,567
Net Interest Margin
3.82%
3.68%
Suncrest Bank
Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
$ 35,405,889
$ 13,995
0.16%
$ 104,997,550
$ 31,418
0.12%
Investment Securities
367,244,025
2,184,839
2.38%
248,509,748
1,533,208
2.47%
Loans
862,921,793
10,334,296
4.80%
761,220,714
9,043,344
4.78%
Total Interest Earning Assets
1,265,571,707
12,533,130
3.97%
1,114,728,012
10,607,970
3.83%
Noninterest Earning Assets
82,474,013
81,563,032
Total Assets
$ 1,348,045,720
$ 1,196,291,044
Interest Bearing Liabilities
Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
$ 158,481,231
171,063
0.43%
$ 142,036,914
114,631
0.32%
Savings and Money Market Accounts
400,437,784
226,931
0.23%
361,680,471
377,646
0.42%
Time Deposits - Retail
69,314,072
80,198
0.46%
78,902,446
221,256
1.13%
Time Deposits - Wholesale
49,120,942
11,342
0.09%
-
-
0.00%
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
677,354,029
489,534
0.29%
582,619,831
713,533
0.49%
Other Borrowings and FLHB Advances
-
-
0.00%
42,628,331
36,923
0.35%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
677,354,029
489,534
0.29%
625,248,162
750,456
0.48%
Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts
494,517,122
406,374,113
Total Funding Sources
1,171,871,151
1,031,622,275
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
7,664,587
7,260,169
Shareholders' Equity
168,509,982
157,408,600
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
$ 1,348,045,720
$ 1,196,291,044
Net Interest Income
$12,043,596
$ 9,857,514
Net Interest Margin
3.82%
3.56%
Suncrest Bank
Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
$ 38,536,012
$ 29,016
0.15%
$ 91,710,912
$ 293,797
0.64%
Investment Securities
354,237,207
4,230,259
2.39%
225,194,510
2,818,901
2.50%
Loans
847,133,801
19,802,150
4.71%
710,213,763
18,354,911
5.20%
Total Interest Earning Assets
1,239,907,020
24,061,425
3.91%
1,027,119,185
21,467,609
4.20%
Noninterest Earning Assets
80,091,162
81,185,778
Total Assets
$ 1,319,998,182
$ 1,108,304,963
Interest Bearing Liabilities
Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
$ 155,143,778
328,916
0.43%
$ 132,877,116
148,059
0.22%
Savings and Money Market Accounts
387,533,611
467,599
0.24%
357,398,709
1,251,966
0.70%
Time Deposits - Retail
70,709,717
184,156
0.53%
79,626,743
458,787
1.16%
Time Deposits - Wholesale
45,911,682
21,289
0.09%
-
-
0.00%
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
659,298,788
1,001,960
0.31%
569,902,568
1,858,812
0.66%
Other Borrowings and FLHB Advances
5,804,812
5,302
0.18%
21,314,165
36,923
0.35%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
665,103,600
1,007,262
0.31%
591,216,733
1,895,735
0.64%
Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts
478,529,067
354,816,357
Total Funding Sources
1,143,632,667
946,033,090
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
7,954,878
7,547,105
Shareholders' Equity
168,410,637
154,724,768
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
$ 1,319,998,182
$ 1,108,304,963
Net Interest Income
$23,054,163
$ 19,571,874
Net Interest Margin
3.75%
3.83%
