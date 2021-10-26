SACRAMENTO, Calif. and VISALIA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK) today reported unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2021.
Third Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Announced agreement to merge with CVB Financial Corp. on July 27, 2021
- Net income of $4.3 million, an increase of $1.1 million over Q3 2020
- Diluted EPS of $0.34, an increase of 30.8% over Q3 2020
- New originations1 during the quarter (excluding PPP) of $32.6 million
- QTD total loan growth (excluding PPP) of $2.0 million2
- YTD total loan growth (excluding PPP) of $56.9 million or 8.10%
- QTD total deposits (excluding brokered) increased $56.2 million or 4.9%
- YTD total deposits (excluding brokered) increased $167.5 million or 16.18%
- Return on average tangible assets of 1.27%
- Return on average tangible equity of 12.74%
- Efficiency ratio of 53.20%
- Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.50%
Income Statement
Net income for the quarter was $4.3 million compared to $4.5 million for the linked quarter and $3.2 million for the same quarter last year. The decrease over the linked quarter is primarily due to merger expenses of $389,000 before tax or $348,000 after tax. The increase over the third quarter of 2020 is mostly driven by an increase in net interest income and the reduction in provision for loan losses, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense.
Interest income increased to $12.8 million versus $12.5 million for the linked quarter and increased from $11.3 million compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase over the linked quarter is primarily a result of an increase in the loan yield from 4.80% in the linked quarter to 4.95% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Interest expense declined to $484,000 as compared to $490,000 over the linked quarter due to a decline in our cost of funds to 16 basis points (bps) from 17 bps last quarter. In addition, the decrease in interest expense was $220,000 over the same quarter last year due to a decline in our cost of funds by 9 basis points.
Included in interest income are fees earned on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") Loans of approximately $878,000 in the third quarter versus $764,000 in the linked quarter and $449,000 in the third quarter of 2020.
Net interest Margin (NIM) declined slightly to 3.72% compared to 3.82% for the linked quarter and increased as compared to 3.47% for the third quarter of 2020. NIM improved over the same quarter last year primarily due to the decrease in the cost of funds by 9 basis points. Yield on loans improved to 4.95% in Q3 from 4.80% for the linked quarter.
Total noninterest expense increased over the linked quarter by 7.1% or $452,000, and increased over the same quarter last year by approximately $1.2 million. The increase over the linked quarter was primarily a result of merger expenses of $389,000. The increase over the same quarter last year is predominantly a result of increased employee expenses. We continue to maintain our key expense ratios at consistently low levels with efficiency ratio being 53.20% in Q3 while our burden ratio and noninterest expense to average assets were 1.82% and 1.96% respectively.
Balance Sheet
Total assets at September 30, 2021 increased to $1.42 billion as compared to $1.37 billion for the linked quarter. The increase was $44.2 million or 3.22% as a result of an increase in total federal funds sold and were funded by an increase in deposits.
Total deposits (excluding brokered deposits) at September 30, 2021 were $1.20 billion, an increase of $56.2 million or 4.90% over the linked quarter. Total deposits (excluding brokered deposits) increased year to date by $167.5 million or 16.18%.
During the quarter ended March 31, 2021 the bank acquired $60.0 million in low cost brokered deposits to partially fund PPP loans and pay down advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank. Brokered deposits at September 30, 2021 were $30.0 million.
Total loans (excluding PPP loans) at September 30, 2021 were $759.5 million, an increase of $2.0 million over the linked quarter and $56.9 million or 8.10% year to date. The increase over the linked quarter includes a reduction of approximately $6.0 million in a line of credit provided to a local partner CDFI specifically and exclusively for the funding of PPP loans.
Total PPP loans were $61.4 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $111.3 million at June 30, 2021.
Asset Quality
Non-performing assets decreased to $4.5 million or 0.31% of total assets at September 30, 2021 compared to 0.35% at June 30, 2021.
Based on our standard analysis of portfolio trends and considerations for stabilizing economic conditions of our primary industries, we determined a provision for loan losses was not required for the quarter. As a result, our allowance as a percentage of total loans (excluding both PPP and acquired loans) declined to 1.34% at September 30, 2021 compared to 1.36% at June 30, 2021.
At the end of the third quarter all loans that were previously in our payment deferral program have resumed scheduled payments.
Per the table below, both classified accrual and classified nonaccrual loan balances declined through the quarter. Total classified loans as a percentage of total loans, excluding PPP loans, declined to 1.60%. The percentage including PPP loans slightly increased to 1.48% due to the reduction in PPP loans in the third quarter.
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Total Classified Loans (a)
$12,189,182
$12,533,580
$12,928,632
$14,370,053
Classified - Accrual Loans
$7,730,350
$7,864,816
$9,176,720
$10,111,838
Classified - Non-Accrual Loans
$4,458,832
$4,668,764
$3,751,912
$4,258,215
Total Classified / Total Loans
1.48%
1.44%
1.58%
1.78%
Total Classified / Total Loans
1.60%
1.65%
1.84%
2.12%
(a) Includes classified accrual loans and non-accrual loans
Capital
Suncrest Bank remained well capitalized at September 30, 2021. All of the bank's capital ratios are above minimum regulatory standards for "well capitalized" institutions.
At September 30, 2021 tangible book value per common share was $10.91 with common shares issued of 12,251,000 as of the same date.
About Suncrest Bank
Suncrest Bank, member FDIC, offers a full range of commercial, small business and agribusiness loans, cash management services and personal deposit products throughout the Central Valley of California and the Greater Sacramento Region. It is regularly rated Five Stars by Bauer Financial as one of the nation's strongest financial institutions, and in 2017 and 2018 was named to the OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. It is a Preferred Lender with the Small Business Administration and its stock can be purchased on the open market, trading on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol SBKK. For all other information, visit www.suncrestbank.com
Forward Looking Statements
Except for the historical information in this news release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include: the credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and trend of loan delinquencies and charge-offs, results of examinations by our banking regulators, our ability to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity, our ability to manage loan delinquency rates, our ability to price deposits to retain existing customers and achieve low-cost deposit growth, manage expenses and lower the efficiency ratio, expand or maintain the net interest margin, mitigate interest rate risk for changes in the interest rate environment, competitive pressures in the banking industry, access to available sources of credit to manage liquidity, the local and national economic environment, and other risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Suncrest Bank undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Investors are encouraged to read the Suncrest Bank annual reports which are available on our website.
Suncrest Bank
Statements of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2021
2021
2020
ASSETS
Cash and Due from Banks
$ 21,931,450
$ 15,578,565
$ 44,079,328
Federal Funds Sold
134,380,000
41,425,000
44,895,000
TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
156,311,450
57,003,565
88,974,328
Investment Securities Available for Sale (AFS)
373,683,522
379,724,228
326,352,206
Loans:
Total Loans
820,909,341
868,818,328
809,529,778
Allowance for Loan Losses
(8,502,685)
(8,502,239)
(8,259,802)
NET LOANS
812,406,656
860,316,089
801,269,976
Federal Home Loan Bank and Other Bank Stock, at Cost
5,366,684
5,366,684
5,862,141
Premises and Equipment
5,846,699
5,990,719
6,318,134
Other Real Estate Owned
-
-
129,644
Bank Owned Life Insurance
8,894,306
8,835,996
8,665,725
Goodwill
38,989,566
38,989,566
38,989,566
Core Deposit Intangible
2,099,076
2,232,796
2,687,236
Accrued Interest and Other Assets
12,561,061
13,524,738
11,119,069
$ 1,416,159,020
$ 1,371,984,381
$ 1,290,368,025
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing Demand
$ 535,404,805
$ 528,012,539
$ 463,293,142
Savings, NOW and Money Market Accounts
605,771,974
552,252,423
514,649,377
Time Deposits - Retail
61,911,688
66,582,888
72,677,647
Time Deposits - Wholesale
30,000,000
45,000,000
-
TOTAL DEPOSITS
1,233,088,467
1,191,847,850
1,050,620,166
Accrued Interest and Other Liabilities
8,283,875
7,621,556
7,586,690
Other Borrowings
-
-
68,559,008
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,241,372,342
1,199,469,406
1,126,765,864
Shareholders' Equity:
Common Stock - No par value
118,210,416
118,199,166
118,088,766
Additional Paid-in Capital
3,885,288
3,741,305
3,331,027
Retained Earnings
46,920,609
42,624,814
32,843,797
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income - Net
Unrealized Gain on Securities AFS
5,770,365
7,949,690
9,338,571
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
174,786,678
172,514,975
163,602,161
$ 1,416,159,020
$ 1,371,984,381
$ 1,290,368,025
Suncrest Bank
Statements of Income (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2021
2021
2020
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and Fees on Loans
$ 10,593,539
$ 10,334,296
$ 9,621,006
Interest on Investment Securities
2,176,940
2,184,839
1,620,278
Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Other
30,752
13,995
39,284
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
12,801,231
12,533,130
11,280,568
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on Savings Deposits, NOW and Money Market Accounts
384,204
397,994
451,276
Interest on Time Deposits - Retail
90,719
80,198
191,864
Interest on Time Deposits - Wholesale
8,989
11,342
-
Interest on Other Borrowings
-
-
60,757
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
483,912
489,534
703,897
NET INTEREST INCOME
12,317,319
12,043,596
10,576,671
Provision for Loan Losses
-
-
1,000,000
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
12,317,319
12,043,596
9,576,671
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service Charges, Fees, and Other Income
484,266
438,819
407,018
Gain on Sale of Loans
-
28,273
-
484,266
467,092
407,018
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and Employee Benefits
3,576,488
3,536,175
3,148,861
Occupancy Expenses
593,456
591,437
587,021
Other Expenses
2,640,644
2,231,227
1,895,345
6,810,588
6,358,839
5,631,227
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
5,990,997
6,151,849
4,352,462
Income Taxes
1,695,200
1,664,600
1,144,000
NET INCOME
$ 4,295,797
$ 4,487,249
$ 3,208,462
Suncrest Bank
Statements of Income (Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and Fees on Loans
$ 30,395,689
$ 27,975,918
Interest on Investment Securities
6,407,199
4,439,179
Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Other
59,767
333,081
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
36,862,655
32,748,178
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on Savings Deposits, NOW and Money Market Accounts
1,180,719
1,851,301
Interest on Time Deposits - Retail
274,875
650,650
Interest on Time Deposits - Wholesale
30,278
-
Interest on Other Borrowings
5,302
97,680
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
1,491,174
2,599,631
NET INTEREST INCOME
35,371,481
30,148,547
Provision for Loan Losses
-
3,300,000
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
35,371,481
26,848,547
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service Charges, Fees, and Other Income
1,385,881
1,177,288
Gain on Sale of Loans
28,273
-
1,414,154
1,177,288
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and Employee Benefits
10,479,590
9,100,782
Occupancy Expenses
1,769,297
1,745,487
Other Expenses
6,902,598
5,694,756
19,151,485
16,541,025
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
17,634,150
11,484,810
Income Taxes
4,846,500
2,702,600
NET INCOME
$ 12,787,650
$ 8,782,210
Suncrest Bank
Selected Financial Data & Ratios (Unaudited)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2021
2021
2020
For the three months ended:
Return on Average Assets(ROAA)
1.23%
1.33%
0.99%
Return on Average Tangible Assets (1)
1.27%
1.37%
1.03%
Return on Average Equity(ROAE)
9.77%
10.65%
7.84%
Return on Average Tangible Equity (1)
12.74%
14.10%
10.52%
Noninterest Expense (NIE) To Average Assets
1.96%
1.89%
1.74%
Efficiency Ratio
53.20%
50.83%
51.27%
Burden Ratio
1.82%
1.75%
1.62%
Net Interest Margin
3.72%
3.82%
3.47%
Cost of Funds
0.16%
0.17%
0.25%
Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS)
$ 0.35
$ 0.37
$ 0.26
Diluted EPS
$ 0.34
$ 0.36
$ 0.26
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
For the nine months ended:
Return on Average Assets(ROAA)
1.27%
1.00%
Return on Average Tangible Assets (1)
1.31%
1.04%
Return on Average Equity(ROAE)
9.97%
7.42%
Return on Average Tangible Equity (1)
13.13%
10.09%
Noninterest Expense (NIE) To Average Assets
1.90%
1.89%
Efficiency Ratio
52.06%
52.80%
Burden Ratio
1.76%
1.75%
Net Interest Margin
3.74%
3.70%
Cost of Funds
0.17%
0.35%
Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS)
$ 1.04
$ 0.71
Diluted EPS
$ 1.02
$ 0.70
(1) These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be
considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be
comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Suncrest Bank
Selected Financial Data & Ratios Continued (Unaudited)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2021
2021
2020
At Period End:
Loans to Deposits
66.57%
72.90%
77.05%
Average Loans to Average Deposits (QTD)
70.27%
73.64%
76.22%
Non-Performing Assets to Assets
0.31%
0.35%
0.34%
Outstanding Shares
12,251,000
12,249,500
12,235,500
Tangible Book Value Per Share (1)
$ 10.91
$ 10.72
$ 9.96
Tangible Book Value Per Share excluding Unrealized Gain on Securities (1)
$ 10.44
$ 10.07
$ 9.20
Book Value Per Share
$ 14.27
$ 14.08
$ 13.37
Regulatory Capital Ratios
Tier 1 Leverage (to average assets)
9.50%
9.45%
9.50%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets)
13.73%
13.86%
13.72%
Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets)
13.73%
13.86%
13.72%
Total Capital (to risk weighted assets)
14.66%
14.84%
14.74%
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2021
2021
2020
Loan Composition
Commercial and Industrial:
$ 33,897,330
$ 39,134,449
$ 45,755,958
Paycheck Protection Program:
61,419,920
111,280,895
130,394,846
Loans to Finance Agricultural Production and Other Loans to Farmers:
37,679,663
40,194,038
38,392,086
Loans Secured by Real Estate:
Secured by Farmland
133,994,326
130,397,870
138,428,801
Construction, Land Development and Other Land
21,716,590
21,182,675
26,641,282
1-4 Family Residential Properties
53,128,911
53,532,531
41,388,691
Multifamily Residential Properties
50,070,051
49,661,004
45,446,188
Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties
102,148,976
110,743,084
93,084,165
Non-Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties
308,410,748
293,982,408
230,224,802
Total Loans Secured by Real Estate
669,469,602
659,499,572
575,213,929
Municipal Leases:
18,323,150
18,584,601
19,626,108
Other Loans:
119,676
124,773
146,851
Total Loans
$ 820,909,341
$ 868,818,328
$ 809,529,778
(1) These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They
should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP
measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Suncrest Bank
Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
$ 80,895,754
$ 30,752
0.15%
$ 35,405,889
$ 13,995
0.16%
Investment Securities
382,461,945
2,176,940
2.28%
367,244,025
2,184,839
2.38%
Loans
849,690,018
10,593,539
4.95%
862,921,793
10,334,296
4.80%
Total Interest Earning Assets
1,313,047,717
12,801,231
3.87%
1,265,571,707
12,533,130
3.97%
Noninterest Earning Assets
79,883,114
82,474,013
Total Assets
$ 1,392,930,831
$ 1,348,045,720
Interest Bearing Liabilities
Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
$ 164,148,322
167,499
0.40%
$ 158,481,231
171,063
0.43%
Savings and Money Market Accounts
423,094,624
216,705
0.20%
400,437,784
226,931
0.23%
Time Deposits - Retail
64,067,178
90,719
0.56%
69,314,072
80,198
0.46%
Time Deposits - Wholesale
34,076,127
8,989
0.10%
49,120,942
11,342
0.09%
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
685,386,251
483,912
0.28%
677,354,029
489,534
0.29%
Other Borrowings and FLHB Advances
-
-
0.00%
-
-
0.00%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
685,386,251
483,912
0.28%
677,354,029
489,534
0.29%
Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts
523,774,669
494,517,122
Total Funding Sources
1,209,160,920
1,171,871,151
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
7,806,527
7,664,587
Shareholders' Equity
175,963,384
168,509,982
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
$ 1,392,930,831
$ 1,348,045,720
Net Interest Income
$12,317,319
$ 12,043,596
Net Interest Margin
3.72%
3.82%
Suncrest Bank
Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
$ 80,895,754
$ 30,752
0.15%
$ 134,317,994
$ 39,284
0.12%
Investment Securities
382,461,945
2,176,940
2.28%
277,443,763
1,620,278
2.34%
Loans
849,690,018
10,593,539
4.95%
801,674,194
9,621,006
4.77%
Total Interest Earning Assets
1,313,047,717
12,801,231
3.87%
1,213,435,951
11,280,568
3.70%
Noninterest Earning Assets
79,883,114
78,283,592
Total Assets
$ 1,392,930,831
$ 1,291,719,543
Interest Bearing Liabilities
Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
$ 164,148,322
167,499
0.40%
$ 149,384,315
165,969
0.44%
Savings and Money Market Accounts
423,094,624
216,705
0.20%
364,811,548
285,307
0.31%
Time Deposits - Retail
64,067,178
90,719
0.56%
74,361,165
191,864
1.03%
Time Deposits - Wholesale
34,076,127
8,989
0.10%
-
-
0.00%
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
685,386,251
483,912
0.28%
588,557,028
643,140
0.43%
Other Borrowings and FLHB Advances
-
-
0.00%
68,563,899
60,757
0.35%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
685,386,251
483,912
0.28%
657,120,927
703,897
0.43%
Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts
523,774,669
463,248,302
Total Funding Sources
1,209,160,920
1,120,369,229
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
7,806,527
7,730,135
Shareholders' Equity
175,963,384
163,620,179
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
$ 1,392,930,831
$ 1,291,719,543
Net Interest Income
$12,317,319
$ 10,576,671
Net Interest Margin
3.72%
3.47%
Suncrest Bank
Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
$ 52,811,090
$ 59,767
0.15%
$ 106,016,940
$ 333,081
0.42%
Investment Securities
363,748,840
6,407,199
2.35%
242,738,055
4,439,179
2.44%
Loans
847,995,236
30,395,689
4.79%
740,923,105
27,975,918
5.04%
Total Interest Earning Assets
1,264,555,166
36,862,655
3.90%
1,089,678,100
32,748,178
4.01%
Noninterest Earning Assets
55,443,016
80,211,321
Total Assets
$ 1,344,575,852
$ 1,169,889,421
Interest Bearing Liabilities
Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
$ 158,178,277
496,416
0.42%
$ 138,419,679
314,028
0.30%
Savings and Money Market Accounts
399,517,542
684,303
0.23%
359,887,691
1,537,273
0.57%
Time Deposits - Retail
68,471,206
274,875
0.54%
77,858,739
650,650
1.12%
Time Deposits - Wholesale
41,923,143
30,278
0.10%
-
-
0.00%
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
668,090,168
1,485,872
0.30%
576,166,109
2,501,951
0.58%
Other Borrowings and FLHB Advances
3,848,246
5,302
0.18%
37,179,040
97,680
0.35%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
671,938,414
1,491,174
0.30%
613,345,149
2,599,631
0.57%
Noninterest Bearing Transaction
493,776,669
391,224,164
Total Funding Sources
1,165,715,083
1,004,569,313
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
7,904,884
7,608,560
Shareholders' Equity
170,955,885
157,711,548
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
$ 1,344,575,852
$ 1,169,889,421
Net Interest Income
$35,371,481
$ 30,148,547
Net Interest Margin
3.74%
3.70%
