NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- High patient volumes are creating huge challenges for urgent care centers and labs. Finding staffs to handle practice management is getting difficult. Sunknowledge announces its Covid/HRSA billing partnership to assist healthcare providers.
It is no surprise that this pandemic has made a huge impact in everyone's lives. The third wave is already creating havoc around the country. A lot of companies are changing careers and are not coming back to work. People are choosing unemployment benefits over working! Urgent care centers have become a proficient center at testing for Covid. Over 85% of the visits now are for testing, treatment or for vaccine administering. Labs are also not falling behind.
According to a recent survey, unpredictable work/claim volumes have troubled more than 50% of providers whereas 37% were seen confused over codes and requirements for COVID-19-related claims. All of these are serious challenges and healthcare providers are actively looking for viable solutions in Covid lab/HRSA billing.
Over the years, Sunknowledge Services Inc has been working with leading urgent care centers and labs and has strong references. They believe in working as a reliable operational arm and thinks it is the right time for providers to invest in Covid testing billing services. Moreover, at a time where everyone are struggling with overhead expenses, the company has reduced operational expenses for their clients by almost 70%.
One of the pioneers of the Sunknowledge growth team observed, "Starting right from the front end, we check the eligibilities of the patients after the physician completes the medical notes and sends us the details. We enter the patient demographics, generate the temporary member id, put in all the required modifiers and codes and submit claims starting from the oldest to the newest date of service to avoid any timely filing errors. After the HRSA/Covid claims are approved, Optum pay or the respective program portal will be sending electronic payment to the provider's account."
It is true that the company has assisted cash flow with their precise solutions in Covid lab billing services. They have a strong pool of experienced billers and coders that understands how to handle with RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen billing. It is no wonder, that some of the largest labs and urgent care centers around the country trust their professional approach. It will be an interesting approach to see how the company defines reimbursements and reduce piling backlogs with their streamlined HRSA billing activities.
