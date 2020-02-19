Sunoco LP Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial and Operating Results

- Generated full year 2019 net income of $313 million - Full year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $665 million exceeded guidance - Sold record fuel volumes of 8.2 billion gallons at 10.1 cents per gallon for the full year 2019 - Decreased operating expenses 13% for the full year 2019