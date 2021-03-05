ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SunStar Strategic celebrates the 20th anniversaries of two of the firm's partners, Melissa Murphy, EVP and Bob Tebeleff, VP. Both joined the company as account executives and through the years have risen through the ranks to their positions today.
"From her very first day, Melissa has given her clients exemplary service, among them some of the biggest names in the asset management and mutual fund space," said Kathryn Morrison, CEO and president of SunStar Strategic. "Her deep knowledge of public relations and the financial industry has helped build long-standing relationships with her clients. Her diligence and attention to detail make her a leader in the industry."
Murphy joined SunStar in 2001 after beginning her career in financial services with Strong Investments. While there, she was a registered representative as well as a participant in the leadership training program where she gained experience in media relations.
Tebeleff, joining just days after Murphy, had been a financial advisor with the Washington Financial Group, developing financial strategies for his clients as well as consulting in financial PR.
"The portfolio managers that Bob is responsible for appreciate his partnership. They rely on him to help them prepare for each interview and grow through his ongoing coaching" said Morrison. "His extensive knowledge of finance and investing, along with his expertise in public relations has made him a star with his clients. as he works with clients to fine tune their messages."
"Melissa and Bob joining us in the firm's early days may have been fortuitous, but at SunStar we believe it was fate. Their loyalty to SunStar and dedication to their clients is hard to find today. We are truly grateful to them both for the skills and leadership they've brought to the company, and we look forward to many more years together."
