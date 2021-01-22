IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sunstone") (NYSE: SHO),  the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the hospitality sector, announced the following tax treatment of the 2020 distributions to holders of the Company's common and preferred stock.

Security

Description / CUSIP

Ticker
Symbol

Record

Date

Payable

Date

Total
Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary
Dividend

Total
Capital Gain
Distribution

Section
199A
Dividend

Common / 867892101

SHO

3/31/2020

4/15/2020

$0.050000

$0.050000

$0.000000

$0.050000









Series E Preferred / 867892606

SHO/PRE

3/31/2020

4/15/2020

$0.434375

$0.434375

$0.000000

$0.434375

Series E Preferred / 867892606

SHO/PRE

6/30/2020

7/15/2020

$0.434375

$0.434375

$0.000000

$0.434375

Series E Preferred / 867892606

SHO/PRE

9/30/2020

10/15/2020

$0.434375

$0.434375

$0.000000

$0.434375

Series E Preferred / 867892606

SHO/PRE

12/31/2020

1/15/2021

$0.434375

$0.434375

$0.000000

$0.434375









Series F Preferred / 867892705

SHO/PRF

3/31/2020

4/15/2020

$0.403125

$0.403125

$0.000000

$0.403125

Series F Preferred / 867892705

SHO/PRF

6/30/2020

7/15/2020

$0.403125

$0.403125

$0.000000

$0.403125

Series F Preferred / 867892705

SHO/PRF

9/30/2020

10/15/2020

$0.403125

$0.403125

$0.000000

$0.403125

Series F Preferred / 867892705

SHO/PRF

12/31/2020

1/15/2021

$0.403125

$0.403125

$0.000000

$0.403125

For stockholders with shares held through a bank, broker or nominee, questions regarding the dividend should be directed to the applicable bank, broker or nominee.  For registered stockholders, questions regarding the dividend should be directed to Sunstone's transfer agent: Shareholder Services at American Stock Transfer and Trust Company at (718) 921-8124 or toll free at (800) 937-5449.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with a personal tax advisor regarding their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions. 

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that invests in Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® within the hospitality sector.  Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com.

For Additional Information

Bryan Giglia
Chief Financial Officer
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.
(949) 382-3036

Aaron Reyes
Vice President, Corporate Finance & Treasurer
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.
(949) 382-3018

