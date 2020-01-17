IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sunstone") (NYSE: SHO) announced today the following tax treatment of the 2019 distributions to holders of the Company's common and preferred stock.
Security
Description / CUSIP
Ticker
Record
Date
Payable
Date
Total
Ordinary
Total
Section
Common / 867892101
SHO
3/29/2019
4/15/2019
$0.050000
$0.040920
$0.009080
$0.040920
Common / 867892101
SHO
6/28/2019
7/15/2019
$0.050000
$0.040920
$0.009080
$0.040920
Common / 867892101
SHO
9/30/2019
10/15/2019
$0.050000
$0.040920
$0.009080
$0.040920
Common / 867892101
SHO
12/31/2019
1/15/2020
$0.590000
$0.482855
$0.107145
$0.482855
Series E Preferred / 867892606
SHO/PRE
3/29/2019
4/15/2019
$0.434375
$0.355492
$0.078883
$0.355492
Series E Preferred / 867892606
SHO/PRE
6/28/2019
7/15/2019
$0.434375
$0.355492
$0.078883
$0.355492
Series E Preferred / 867892606
SHO/PRE
9/30/2019
10/15/2019
$0.434375
$0.355492
$0.078883
$0.355492
Series E Preferred / 867892606
SHO/PRE
12/31/2019
1/15/2020
$0.434375
$0.355492
$0.078883
$0.355492
Series F Preferred / 867892705
SHO/PRF
3/29/2019
4/15/2019
$0.403125
$0.329917
$0.073208
$0.329917
Series F Preferred / 867892705
SHO/PRF
6/28/2019
7/15/2019
$0.403125
$0.329917
$0.073208
$0.329917
Series F Preferred / 867892705
SHO/PRF
9/30/2019
10/15/2019
$0.403125
$0.329917
$0.073208
$0.329917
Series F Preferred / 867892705
SHO/PRF
12/31/2019
1/15/2020
$0.403125
$0.329917
$0.073208
$0.329917
For stockholders whose shares are held through a bank, broker or nominee, questions regarding the dividend should be directed to the applicable bank, broker or nominee. For registered stockholders, questions regarding the dividend should be directed to Sunstone's transfer agent: Shareholder Services at American Stock Transfer and Trust Company at (718) 921-8124 or toll free at 1-800-937-5449.
Shareholders are encouraged to consult with a personal tax advisor regarding their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.
About Sunstone Hotel Investors:
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that invests in Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® within the hospitality sector. Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com.
For Additional Information:
Bryan Giglia
Aaron Reyes
Chief Financial Officer
Vice President, Corporate Finance & Treasurer
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.
(949) 382-3036
(949) 382-3018