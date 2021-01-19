IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sunstone") (NYSE: SHO), the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the hospitality sector, announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on Thursday, February 11, 2021, after the market closes. Management will hold its quarterly conference call the next day, on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Pacific Time).
A live webcast of the call will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sunstonehotels.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the website. Alternatively, interested parties may dial 1-323-289-6576 and reference confirmation code 1183215 to listen to the live call.
About Sunstone Hotel Investors:
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that invests in Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® within the hospitality sector. Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com.
