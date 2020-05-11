FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Suntiva, a trusted advisor to leaders in achieving critical business transformation outcomes, is proud to announce that it recently won a BPA order with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Center for Tobacco Products (CTP) with a total value of $3,359,760. The order was awarded through the 5-year, $100M estimated value, multi-award FDA Integrated Services Blanket Purchase Agreement (FDA-IS BPA) that Suntiva was awarded in 2019 to provide workforce transformation services agency-wide.
"Our team of expert consultants is committed to providing best-in-class workforce transformation solutions to FDA leaders to enable their alignment with the rapidly evolving marketplace," says Dr. Hany Malik, Suntiva's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are privileged to have a long and successful history working with FDA leaders to help them with all aspects of human capital and organizational development services in service of the agency's public health mission."
This is the 12th task order that Suntiva has been awarded through the FDA-IS BPA since last year.
About Suntiva:
Suntiva is a business transformation company serving Federal Government agencies. We are committed to supporting government excellence with Digital, Workforce, and Business Process Transformation solutions and services designed to improve performance through people, process, and technology in significant, measurable and sustainable ways.
Our solutions and services are built using a multi-disciplinary lens integrating deep and specific domain expertise with information technology, governance and organizational performance, human capital, and federal acquisition lifecycle knowledge. We incorporate change management and technology adoption practices throughout the project lifecycle to ensure successful outcomes for the mission and stakeholders.
Embodying great minds and great hearts, we apply our knowledge, experience, and passion to collectively help government leaders realize success through more efficient operations and better service delivery. Suntiva is an appraised CMMI Level 3, small disadvantaged business, founded in 2002, and headquartered in Falls Church, VA.