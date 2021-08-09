HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Suntuity Group, a global renewable energy company headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, is proud to announce their new partnership with Steve Farber of Extreme Leadership in a bid to foster employee growth within the organization.
Steve Farber, award winning author and one of Inc's Top 50 Leadership and Management Experts, joins Suntuity as their new Leadership Development and Training Director. In his new role, Farber will spearhead the development of a new internal initiative that highlights leadership qualities in employees regardless of their position within the organization.
As president of Extreme Leadership and founder of the Extreme Leadership Institute, Farber brings decades of rich experience to Suntuity as a world-renowned public speaker. Farber's podcast, "Love Is Just Damn Good Business," and his virtual mentorship program, The Extreme Leadership Edge, have been leveraged by Microsoft, Hyatt, Raytheon, Marriott and more to help cultivate leadership qualities at all levels of a company.
Dan Javan, CEO of Suntuity Group, believes Farber can help identify and enable employees who exhibit leadership capabilities to easily grow within the organization.
"No one knows the tenants of great leadership like Steve Farber," said Javan. "By bringing on Steve, Suntuity is doubling-down on our commitment to our employees. Regardless of your position within the company, any employee who is passionate about their work can rise within the company as an extreme leader mentored by Steve Farber."
The addition of Farber to Suntuity's team comes as part of the company's "People, Planet, Profit" pledge to create a better environment both outside and inside of the workplace.
Last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, Suntuity launched their worker-focused initiative with Rise With Suntuity, a free virtual training series developed with Wall Street Magnate Jordan Belfort that focused on teaching inspirational and effective remote work strategies for maximizing income from home.
This year, Farber will continue the initiative by fostering a passionate workplace culture and radically changing what it means to lead at Suntuity.
To read more about Suntuity's "People, Planet, Profit" pledge, visit https://suntuity.com/corporate-information/about-suntuity/.
About The Suntuity Group: The Suntuity Group of companies are a conglomerate of global renewable energy, finance, technology, and UAV service companies that develop, build and manage assets of 275+ megawatts of energy projects across the globe. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, the Suntuity Group currently operates in 8 countries and 10 US States.
About Suntuity Solar: Suntuity, founded in 2008, is part of the Suntuity Group of companies that develops, finances, builds, owns and operates residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar energy solutions around the world. The company is strategically positioned with industry-leading financing and technology that streamlines solar power as a viable energy alternative for several mainstream power options. For more information on Suntuity, please visit https://www.suntuity.com.
Disclaimer:
The information in this release has been included in good faith and is for general purposes only. It should not be relied upon for any specific purpose and no representation or warranty is given regarding its accuracy or completeness. No information in this press release shall constitute an invitation to invest in neither Suntuity Solar nor any of its affiliates. Neither Suntuity Solar nor their affiliates' officers, employees or agents shall be liable for any loss, damage or expense arising out of any action taken on the basis of this press release, including, without limitation, any loss of profit, indirect, incidental or consequential loss. All Trademarks are the property of their individual owners.
Media Contact
Nik Heimach, Suntuity Solar, 260-908-6190, nik.heimach@suntuity.com
SOURCE Suntuity Solar