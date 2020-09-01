IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwest Bank is pleased to welcome Scott Temby as its new executive vice president and chief risk officer (CRO). In this role, Temby will lead risk management across the bank, with areas of compliance, BSA/AML, information security and privacy, foreign correspondent banking, vendor management and audit reporting.
"Scott's impressive background and industry expertise in compliance, risk and as an attorney will allow us to continue to enhance our clients' experience and further establish our strong position in the industry," said Carson Lappetito, president of Sunwest Bank.
Prior to joining Sunwest Bank, Temby held compliance and risk leadership roles for MoneyLion, UBS Bank USA, GE Capital Retail Bank and American Express Bank. Temby's banking background is complemented by his experience with Protiviti's Regulatory Team and as a practicing attorney in California and Utah.
Temby graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and a Juris Doctorate from Golden Gate University School of Law.
"Sunwest Bank provides their communities with the leading products and solutions they need to achieve success," said Temby. "I'm thrilled to be joining the Sunwest team and look forward to adding to their excellent reputation."
About Sunwest Bank
Founded in 1969, Sunwest Bank is a privately held commercial bank with more than $1.3 Billion in assets. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, with operations in California, Arizona, Idaho, and Utah; Sunwest is an entrepreneurial business bank with a long tradition of providing excellent service to entrepreneurs, privately held corporations, family offices, small-medium sized business and real estate developers throughout the Western United States. Sunwest Bank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.
