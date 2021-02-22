AUBURN, Maine, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Super Shoes, a leading retailer of footwear and nursing scrubs, announced today that they hosted a virtual uniform fair February 18-21, 2021 in partnership with Central Maine Healthcare. The event featured an array of shoes and apparel for purchase by healthcare professionals. Super Shoes is donating a portion of all sales to benefit Central Maine Healthcare, which includes Central Maine Medical Center, Bridgton Hospital and Rumford Hospital.
The virtual showing highlighted nursing shoes designed for protection, comfort and support in the medical profession. Super Shoes offers footwear from industry leaders including Nurse Mates, Crocs, Alegria, and Dansko. In addition to footwear, Super Shoes carries scrubs from brands such as Koi, Healing Hands, WonderWink and more.
"We were excited to offer this event to the team members of Central Maine Healthcare," said Paul Cote, Regional Manager for Super Shoes. "Super Shoes values those working tirelessly in our communities' hospitals. We strive to provide medical workers supportive footwear and comfortable scrubs for the job. This program allowed us to do exactly that while giving back to Central Maine Healthcare."
Super Shoes holds over 40 uniform fairs per year with programs that donate a portion of proceeds back to hospitals and nurses' auxiliaries. Hospitals and medical centers interested in scheduling a uniform fair can learn more on http://www.SuperShoes.com.
About Super Shoes: Super Shoes and its e-commerce platform, SuperShoes.com, is a leading footwear and nursing scrubs retailer throughout the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. With 42 stores stocking over 150 brands and an ever-expanding web catalog, Super Shoes carries footwear and apparel for every member of the family spanning the work, medical, casual, athletic, comfort and fashion categories.
