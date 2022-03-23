CANTON, Ohio, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Royal Docks Brewing Co. announced last week that Superior Beverage Group has acquired the franchise rights to distribute their brand portfolio in 58 Ohio counties.
"We are looking forward to having our full lineup of brands available to more retailers and consumers across the state. We'd like to thank Superior Beverage and their leadership team for playing a key role in making this transition possible," said Royal Docks' co-founder and Director of Sales John Bikis.
According to Bikis, Superior's service model is what makes them the right partner for Royal Docks. "We've long been impressed with Superior Beverage's commitment to service of both their supplier network and customers. It's evident from the way they treat product as it comes into their warehouse to the way they represent brands at retail; they know that great sales start with great service."
The move is met with excitement on both sides of the table. "It has been difficult to navigate the ever-evolving landscape over the last couple years, but it's always a good bet to invest in brands that are eager to invest in themselves," said Superior Beverage Group President and CEO, Curt McCamon.
McCamon says that success starts with the supplier's vision. "Every time we met with Royal Docks, they lead with their plans to market and grow their portfolio and invited us to be part of that. I speak for the entire team at Superior Beverage Group when I say that we're excited to help Royal Docks execute their fun and thoughtful plans to grow this brand."
Distribution of the Canton, Ohio-based craft brewery's portfolio in Ohio has shifted from a network of distributorships assigned by Beverage Distributors Inc, which acquired the brand rights from Heidelberg Distributors just last May. The dissolution of 17th Star Distributing in Columbus this February presented the perfect opportunity to simplify and consolidate partnerships throughout Royal Docks' distribution footprint.
"Especially as we invest in new, innovative marketing strategies and retailer programming, having a strong partner with the resources and vision of Superior Beverage is critical." said Royal Docks' co-founder and Brewmaster Dave Sutula. "We're going to continue to make great beers and tell great stories — we think Superior is the right partner to help us get them into the hands of our customers."
For updates about launch events and beer releases, check out http://www.backyardcrusher.com and follow @royaldocksbrewing and @royaldocksbrew on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.
ABOUT ROYAL DOCKS BREWING COMPANY
Royal Docks Brewing Co. has a deep-rooted passion for creating unique, championship-level craft beer and is devoted to bringing people together in its convivial taproom pubs and restaurants in Ohio's Stark and Summit counties.
Founded in 2015, Royal Docks takes its name from the working-class East London District and is born of the founders' love of pub culture gained while living, working and studying the art and science of brewing beer in the British Isles.
Royal Docks owns the Original Taproom + Kitchen in Canton, Brewhouse + Cannery in Massillon, CAK Airport Taproom in North Canton and Foeder House + Kitchen in Plain Township, Ohio.
