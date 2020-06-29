TORONTO, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SGI) announced today that all the resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") held on June 25, 2020 via live audio webcast. A total of 42,039,043 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 43.28% of the common shares outstanding. The detailed results of the matters voted upon are presented below.

Voting results for the election of directors:

Name

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Chris Bradbrook

39,250,090

99.01

390,830

0.99

Tamara Brown

39,357,860

99.29

283,060

0.71

Rene Marion

39,233,490

98.97

407,430

1.03

Michael Mulroney

39,250,090

99.01

390,830

0.99

Mark Wellings

39,099,400

98.63

541,520

1.37

Voting results for the appointment of auditors:

Name

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

KPMG LLP

41,988,943

99.88

50,100

0.12

Re-approval of the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan:

Name

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

Omnibus Equity
Incentive Plan

30,972,772

98.52

466,230

1.48

Further details on the above matters are set forth in the Company's meeting materials, including the management information circular dated May 11, 2020, which can be found on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. A copy of the presentation given at the Meeting is available on the Company's website at https://superior-gold.com/investors/presentations.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold operations include the Plutonic underground gold mine and central mill, the Hermes open pit projects and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

