TORONTO, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SGI) announced today that it has rescheduled the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial and operating results to before market open on Friday March 13, 2020 to accommodate the travel schedule of the Company's Chief Executive Officer. Following the release, management will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00AM ET to discuss these results.
Conference Call and Webcast
Date:
Friday March 13, 2020 10:00AM ET
Toll-free North America:
(888) 231-8191
Local or International:
(647) 427-7450
Webcast:
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2177843/6092AB58E06733B83F9A3107F69CBD7D
Conference Call Replay
Toll-free North America:
(855) 859-2056
Local or International:
(416) 849-0833
Passcode:
9159048
The conference call replay will be available from 1:00PM ET on March 13, 2020 until 23:59PM ET on March 27, 2020.
The presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.superior-gold.com.
About Superior Gold
Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold operations include the Plutonic Gold mine and central mill, the Hermes open pit gold projects and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.