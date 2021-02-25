TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: SGI) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial and operating results before market open on Tuesday March 9, 2021. Following the release, management will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00AM ET to discuss these results.

Conference Call and Webcast



Date:

Tuesday March 9, 2021 10:00AM ET

Toll-free North America:

(888) 231-8191

Local or International:

(647) 427-7450

Webcast: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1425763&tp_key=833685dc6b 





Conference Call Replay





Toll-free North America:

(855) 859-2056

Local or International:

(416) 849-0833

Passcode:

3842657

The conference call replay will be available from 1:00PM ET on March 9, 2021 until 23:59PM ET on March 23, 2021.

The presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.superior-gold.com.  

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold Operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold Operations include the Plutonic underground gold mine and central mill, numerous open pit projects including the Plutonic Main Pit push-back project, the Hermes open pit projects and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold Operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/superior-gold-provides-notice-of-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-and-conference-call-301235201.html

SOURCE Superior Gold

