CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Turnkey software and hardware technology solution provider Datex will be exhibiting at the 41st CEBA Conference & Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada November 2-4, 2021. The annual CEBA Conference & Expo is the only event in the world dedicated to cold storage warehouse construction, design, and maintenance.
CEBA, the Controlled Building Association, is a widely used resource for anyone interested in building, renovating, or modernizing a first-rate temperature-controlled facility. Many of the industry's most experienced designers, contractors, manufacturers, and suppliers are CEBA members.
The CEBA Conference & Expo attracts over 200 attendees primarily warehouse operators, contractors, and suppliers. Spotlighting the latest technologies, solutions, products and services, this conference will feature industry presentations, education and networking events, including a golf classic.
Kim Ganoe, Senior Solutions Consultant, will represent Datex at Booth 23. Datex is known throughout the 3PL cold storage industry for its core product, a Microsoft-based warehouse management system that relies on workflow. The Datex Cold Storage 3PL WMS helps to reduce costs and create efficient operations for cold storage Warehouses. The Datex warehouse management system which includes IARW compliant reports was developed with input from IARW.
In business for over 40 years, Datex has specialized experience in the cold storage warehouse industry, especially in working with clients that are building new warehouses as well as those starting 3PL operations. Datex can provide a turnkey solution, including its award-winning WMS with functionality developed for cold storage operations, as well as hardware, EDI, integrations and other services. Acting as a one-stop technology solution provider, Datex can assist warehouse owners in enhancing operations by leveraging the appropriate technology to optimize efficiency, information visibility, workforce productivity, accuracy and throughput. This in turn helps to keep operational costs under control, providing a competitive advantage in the marketplace.
