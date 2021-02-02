SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sureify, the leader in providing digital enablement to life insurers, has recently expanded its executive level management team, naming Dan Gordon as president of the company. Gordon's new role recognizes his already-significant contribution to the organization as Chief Strategy Officer, proving him to be a strategic thinker, planner and visionary. In addition to his role as Chief Strategy Officer, Gordon has served as a board member and advisor to Sureify for the past two years.
Sureify's place as a leading InsurTech in the Life and Annuity industry has already been cemented with the creation of their Lifetime Platform, that continues to help leading Life and Annuity carriers work towards digital enablement. The addition of this new position and the elevation of Gordon to president, further emphasizes Sureify's continued rise.
Prior to his work with Sureify, Gordon led the product management organization at Guidewire for 11 years, during which time that company grew from two customers with $2M in revenue to 150 customers with $350M in revenue. He also served on Guidewire's management team, participating in key strategic and operational decisions for the company and was involved in sales deals, customer relationships, M&As, and partnerships. Gordon has served at head of product at multiple other technology companies.
Sureify CEO and founder Dustin Yoder acknowledged Gordon's experience in product and operations and his proven ability to manage the challenges of expansion as key factors in Sureify's success. "Dan is brilliant in his ability to scale, manage and grow operations, whereas I am much more involved in strategic vision and evangelization," he explained. "Because of our different ways of looking at the world, we are very much 'yin' and 'yang.' Our plans for growth at Sureify follow the same path – to guide more life insurers, and to help those we're already working with to see even more success. We know that Dan will align us with exciting new opportunities to help insurers thrive in this remote world."
Gordon echoed Yoder's thoughts on the partnership, and on Sureify's continuing role as an innovator for insurers. "For many reasons, the life insurance industry is a difficult one to move. So people like Dustin, who sees the potential, but has a realistic vision of growth, are incredibly valuable," he explained. "I feel like our visions for Sureify are aligned. The product-market fit is there. And industry watchers can expect our continued strong focus on customer success. Referenceable, successful customers are our most valuable business asset, and they are also what drive us to want to come to work every day. We're going to focus on bringing our customers from their early phase one projects into deeply embedded success that moves the needle for them."
Dan Gordon comes to Sureify with an MBA from Stanford and a BA in Political Science from Yale. He also gives generously of his time, serving on the board of Made in a Free World, a non-profit working to eradicate modern slavery. He lives in San Carlos, California with his wife and two children. Learn more at Sureify.com
