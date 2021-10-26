PHOENIX, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To meet the growing demand for modular construction, SurePods, North America's largest manufacturer of prefabricated, factory-built bathrooms, is expanding its production capacity with the opening of its new SurePods West facility. Centrally located in Phoenix, Arizona, the facility is designed to increase pod capacity while making it easier to service and ship modular bathroom pods to developers and builders across the Western United States. The new plant has the initial plan to bring to market an additional 1,500 to 2,000 pods annually in the facility. This will increase SurePods' capacity as a whole by approximately 33%, with plans to increase capacity further as West Coast market acceptance grows.
"Demand for prefabricated bathroom pods is high and only expected to grow over the next five years as the skilled labor shortage and volatile market conditions drive adoption," said Bill Seery, Vice President of Business Development and Marketing, SurePods. "The launch of our new facility underscores our commitment to meeting this need. We're now able to provide streamlined project support and shipping for our West Coast customers, enabling quick access to modular bathroom pods on both sides of the country."
Building on nearly two decades of crafting modular bathrooms, SurePods will maintain the same quality and precision pod manufacturing the company is known for at its new location. The pods will be sized, designed and accessorized precisely to architectural plans, then built in the plant's controlled factory setting to exact project standards. The entire process consolidates more than 10 construction trades – including electrical, plumbing and finishing work – into one prefabricated product and eliminates the bathroom punch list. With a just-in-time delivery approach and modular units that are easy to lift, place and connect, SurePods can save West Coast contractors and building owners time and money, while improving bathroom quality.
"With demand for alternative construction methods rising, we're excited to scale our production and make prefab bathroom solutions more available to those on the West Coast," added Matt Gaskin, Assistant General Manager, SurePods West. "Whether customers are facing high-cost labor markets, complex jobsite challenges or market disruptions, we can help them simplify what is typically one of the most complex components of any large-scale development project."
Replacing traditional bathroom construction, SurePods prefabricated bathrooms deliver better quality, faster construction and easier project management throughout the entire design-build process. They are an ideal solution for large-scale projects with repeatable units in average to high-cost markets, where speed and innovation are central to opening on time and within budget.
To learn more about SurePods West and the company's industry-leading prefabrication bathroom pods, please visit http://www.surepods.com.
About SurePods
SurePods is the leading provider of prefabricated bathrooms in North America. Using Building Information Modeling (BIM) and lean manufacturing technology, SurePods works with customers from design to installation to produce custom, ready-to-install bathroom pods for hotels, healthcare and multi-unit residential projects. Replacing on-site bathroom construction, bathroom pods accelerate the construction timeline, improve overall quality and eliminate the punch list for the bathroom, which is the most problem-ridden part of a construction project.
