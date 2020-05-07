FISHERS, Indiana, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable Projects Group (OTCQB: SPGX) (SPGX), announced today that its portfolio company, Cormo USA, has signed a lease agreement for its first production site in the United States in preparation for the fall 2020 corn harvest.
The 108,000 sq. ft. building containing manufacturing hall and office space is located in Rushville, Indiana, and is Cormo's first facility outside of Europe. Since taking possession of the keys on May 1, 2020, Cormo has begun initial site improvements and has already completed its first hiring within the local community to assist with corn stover sourcing. The company plans to continue improvements and additional local hires into the early summer to ensure the site is ready for equipment installation before the upcoming harvest season.
This inaugural U.S. production plant is intended to provide Cormo USA with the necessary environment to assemble its first commercial-scale plant, while simultaneously completing the planning stage for its state of the art facility located in the Rushville Commerce Park. The company currently expects to break ground on the 20-acre facility during the spring of 2021.
"Securing this lease agreement on behalf of our largest portfolio company is integral to helping Cormo produce its first commercially available products within the United States. At the same time, this giant step forward for Cormo validates SPGX's ability to successfully migrate innovative European businesses to the U.S. even while the COVID-19 pandemic has made cross-border travel impossible," said Stefan Muehlbauer, CEO of SPGX.
"This facility is strategically located in one of the most innovative agricultural areas in the U.S. and Indiana is a major hub for transportation and business, setting Cormo USA up with all the tools it needs to thrive in the long-run. We're extremely grateful to the City of Rushville and all those involved who helped make this a realization, and we look forward to launching production this fall."
About Cormo USA
Cormo USA Inc is a joint venture partnership between Switzerland based Cormo AG and Sustainable Projects Group Inc. The company specializes in the recycling of corn harvest field waste into sustainable, value-added products such as peat moss substitutes and superabsorbents used in filtration, packaging, and building industries. For more information about Cormo USA, visit www.cormousa.com.
About Sustainable Projects Group Inc.
Sustainable Projects Group is a trans-Atlantic business incubation and investment holding company. The Company's strength lies in identifying strong early-stage businesses seeking to expand their footprint into the US market. Through joint ventures and direct investments into the most promising projects focused on sustainability, SPGX directly benefits from value expansion.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains statements that plan for or anticipate the future, called "forward-looking statements." In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of those terms and other comparable terminology.
These forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements about: our market opportunity; revenue generation; our strategies; competition; expected activities and expenditures as we pursue our business plan; the adequacy of our available cash resources; our ability to acquire assets or projects on commercially viable terms; challenges to our title to our assets; operating or technical difficulties in connection with our development activities; currency fluctuations; and governmental regulations.
Many of these contingencies and uncertainties can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to our most recent annual report on Form 10-KSB and other filings made by us with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for more detailed discussions of the contingencies and uncertainties enumerated above and the factors underlying the forward-looking statements. These reports and filings may be inspected and copied at the Public Reference Room maintained by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549. You can obtain information about the operation of the Public Reference Room by calling the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at 1-800-SEC-0330. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also maintains an Internet site that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov.
We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.
This press release is for informational purposes only and is not and should not be construed as an offer to solicit, buy, or sell any security.
Investor Relations:
Gateway Investor Relations,
Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher
Phone: +1 949-574-3860
Email: ir@spgroupe.com